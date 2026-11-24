Despite inclement weather leading into the weekend, play was able to go ahead at the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s senior aggregate competition. In section one, Ryan Peck (22-12) finished atop the heap, narrowly beating out Ryan Patterson (19-17) and Mark Brown (19-18). Henry Dean was commendable with hiss 15-20, while Mick Cavallin managed 15-23. Section two came down to the wire, with Andrew Lindner (21-17), Frank Harris (21-18) and Brian Scobie (21-19) all putting in strong performances. Barry Sullivan (20-18) and John Mansfield (13-24) rounded out the group. Thomas McDonald claimed the top prize in section three, with his 21-13 accounting for Andrew Cope on 20-16. Next across was Patrick Neilson with his 19-17, ahead of Maree Sullivan (18-16), while Greg Renner could only manage 8-24. In section four, Christian McGauran covered himself in glory with a convincing 24-11 result, comfortably ahead of Pat Flynn (19-17) and Terry Flynn (16-16). Mark Gorman wasn’t too far off the pace with his 16-19, while Noel Boyd came in with 10-23. Section five was dominated by Sue Hardie, her 24-10 more than accounting for Cam Vincent (20-17) and Peter Curran (16-18). Zac Williamson came in with 14-18, while Tom Wilkinson managed 12-23. Finally in section six, Cate Geard (23-14) managed to beat out Alex Scholes (22-15), Jay Canning (16-21) and John Shanley (13-24. Results Section: 1 - Phil Peck 22-12, Ryan Patterson 19-17, Mark Brown 19-18, Henry Dean 15-20, Mick Cavallin 15-23. Section: 2 - Andrew Lindner 21-17, Frank Harris 21-18, Brian Scobie 21-19, Barry Sullivan 20-18, John Mansfield 13-24. Section: 3 - Thomas McDonald 21-13, Andrew Cope 20-16, Patrick Neilson 19-17, Maree Sullivan 18-16, Greg Renner 8-24. Section: 4 - Christian McGauran 24-11, Pat Flynn 19-17, Terry Flynn 16-16, Mark Gorman 16-19, Noel Boyd 10-23. Section: 5 - Sue Hardie 24-10, Cam Vincent 20-17, Peter Curran 16-18, Zac Williamson 14-18, Tom Wilkinson 12-23. Section: 6 - Cate Geard 23-14, Alex Scholes 22-15, Jay Canning 16-21, John Shanley 13-24.