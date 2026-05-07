Wangaratta Magpies A grade netball team has plenty of incentive to motivate them this Saturday with a home game against the always competitive Myrtleford Saints.

After losing by just two goals against the unbeaten Yarrawonga last week, the Magpies need to notch a victory to stay in touch of the top three sides.

The club will also be hosting its popular Ladies Day which guarantees some extra support on the sidelines and festive atmosphere post match, something coach Shea Cunningham was looking forward to.

"Playing at home, especially on a day like Ladies Day, gives the group a real lift and it’s important as we work to stay in touch with the top three early in the season," Cunningham said.

"We have Ladies Day running alongside the game, with A Grade playing at 1pm, so there should be a strong crowd and a great atmosphere across the whole afternoon.

"There’s great energy around the club and we want to use that to our advantage.

"From a netball point of view, the focus remains on building strong connections on court and maintaining our intensity right across the four quarters.

"We’re seeing steady improvement week by week and this game is another important step in that process."

With a full list to pick from and some good form on the last few weeks, this should be a great showcase of O&M netball in front of an energised crowd.

The Magpies Ladies day theme this year is Sip, Sing and Support and will feature live music from Lennon Paul, a glass of bubbles on arrival, with nibbles provided, all for $50pp.

For tickets contact Leah Jenvey or visit the Magpies Facebook page.

Wangaratta Rovers are also enjoying a rich vein of form and will also be keen to notch their first win of the year when they travel up to Lavington.

The Panthers may have only won one game but, like the Hawks, have been competitive in most of their matches which Rovers coach Stacey Lamb is well aware of.

"Lavington has had some turnover and changes over the off season but still have Erin Haberecht who is a tall and strong goal shooter," Lamb said.

"I think we will match up well on her with our equally tall goal keeper Samantha Braithwaite."

Rovers scored an impressive 60 goals last outing but struggled to contain the Wodonga attack, so some intensive defensive work was a priority during the week.

"Our whole squad are fantastic at training and really commit wholeheartedly," Lamb said.

"We have 45 plus to every session and the vibe is always high and positive.

"With all grades playing good netball and C grade and under 17s in the top three we are really happy with how we are tracking as a whole club."