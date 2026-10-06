Premiership Rover hops to the green and gold as co-coach

Moyhu’s senior footy side have their eyes firmly set on taking the next step of their rapid ascent up the ladder, after announcing a marquee O&M signing to lead them next season. Lockey McCartney will come in as a playing co-coach for 2027, jumping across from Wangaratta Rovers to partner Darren Bell who has been leading the Hoppers for the past four seasons. McCartney heads to the O&K fresh off two straight O&M senior premierships with the Rovers, having missed the first of their three-peat due to injury. The 28-year-old proved himself as a versatile asset over 56 senior games in four seasons, mixing roles between a hard-at-it-defender and midfielder to a dangerous goal kicker up forward this past season. Moyhu FNC president Geoff Hogan said the club had been in talks with looking to bolster their young playing group with a proven local talent and with assistance from a former club champ Jeremy Wilson, they believed they found their man. “We see Lockey as being a good fit as an on-field leader with Belly,” he said. “He feels we’re a good fit for him with our young list demographic and how we’ve improved this year. “I think with him coming onboard along with a couple of others we’ve been in talks with, we’re confident we’re going to be able to improve again on this season.” Hogan said outside of his footballing abilities, it would be his on-field leadership and fresh perspectives which would be the most valuable asset for the playing group. “You’ve got the on-field leadership he will provide and the club was a little concerned with the burnout with Belly who has done a power of work in the past four years and we wanted to look at a way of transitioning the club into the future,” he said. The Hoppers senior side was the O&K’s biggest improvers over the 2026 season, going from five wins in 2025 to 14 and a third-place finish in 2026. Moyhu went out in straight sets in their first finals appearance since 2023, falling short against Bright and North Wangaratta.