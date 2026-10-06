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Premiership Rover hops to the green and gold as co-coach

<p>FLYING THE NEST: Lockey McCartney is heading to the O&K as co-coach of Moyhu after four seasons with the Wangaratta Rovers. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>FLYING THE NEST: Lockey McCartney is heading to the O&K as co-coach of Moyhu after four seasons with the Wangaratta Rovers. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

FLYING THE NEST: Lockey McCartney is heading to the O&K as co-coach of Moyhu after four seasons with the Wangaratta Rovers. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Lockey McCartney heads to the O&K, signing on as senior footy co-coach at Moyhu for 2027
Bailey Zimmermann
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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