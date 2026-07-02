A grade

Wangaratta Rangers produced another impressive weekend on the diamond, highlighted by a nail-biting 4-3 A grade victory over Albury Bears Gold at Springdale Baseball Field on Sunday.

The Rangers made the perfect start, scoring twice in the opening inning.

Jonathon Taylor drove in the first run with a single down the right field line before Trent Watkinson added another with a sacrifice fly.

The visitors extended their lead in the third when Josh Wells delivered an RBI single, helping establish a 3-1 advantage before adding what proved to be the match-winning fourth run later in the contest.

On the mound, Tanner Godenzi laid the platform with three composed innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out three.

Sam McPherson was outstanding in relief, throwing four innings to secure the win, conceding two runs while striking out four without issuing a walk.

The Rangers collected nine hits, with Owen Godenzi, Watkinson and McPherson all finishing with two hits apiece.

Wells, Owen Godenzi, Taylor and Watkinson each drove in a run, while Motoki Sato stole two bases.

Defensively, Wangaratta also turned two crucial double plays to keep the Bears at bay.

B grade - Derby

Rangers Black claimed local bragging rights on Sunday with an 8-6 victory over Rangers Orange at Targoora Park.

Black set the tone early, scoring three runs in the opening inning.

Heath French delivered the big blow with a two-run single before Daniel Wells drew a bases-loaded walk to force home another run.

The lead grew to 4-0 in the second when Oscar Maiden grounded out to bring home a run.

Rangers Orange fought back strongly to close the margin, but Black answered with a decisive four-run sixth inning before holding on for the win.

French starred with both bat and ball, collecting three hits from three at-bats while pitching a complete six innings.

He allowed six runs, only three earned, struck out five and walked four to earn the victory.

Josh Wells added two hits and teamed with Stephen Johnstone to wreak havoc on the bases as the pair stole multiple bags.

Rangers Black finished with six stolen bases.

Rangers Orange showed plenty of fight, with Steve Peruzzo collecting two hits from the number eight spot in the order, while Mei Sato drove in two runs.

Peruzzo and Owen Godenzi each stole multiple bases as Orange finished with five steals and played flawless defence, turning a double play and committing no errors.

C grade - Derby

Rangers Orange also enjoyed a convincing victory in C grade, defeating Rangers Black 13-4.

Orange exploded offensively with a huge second inning, piling on nine runs through a combination of timely hitting, patient batting and aggressive baserunning.

Matt Sanders starred with a triple and double, while Candice Jones, Sarah Warfe and Darcy Sanders all produced multiple run-scoring hits.

The Orange side continued to apply pressure throughout the game before sealing a comprehensive victory.

Under 12 - derby

The Rangers under 12 teams produced another exciting contest, with Rangers Black defeating Rangers Orange 23-18 in a high-scoring affair.

For Rangers Black, Finneus Keady earned Play of the Game honours after taking a terrific catch at shortstop, while Nate Chilcott was named Player of the Game.

Rangers Orange recognised Lily Britton as Play of the Game for her outstanding defensive work at both shortstop and first base, while Ollie Fitzpatrick received the Player of the Game award.

State tournament comes to Wangaratta

There will be no local league games this weekend as the Wangaratta Rangers host the Victorian 17 and Under State Winter Championships.

Eight teams from across Victoria will converge on Wangaratta to compete in the City and Country divisions, with games commencing from 9am on Saturday and continuing throughout the day before the grand final at 11.30am on Sunday.

The host association will be well represented in the Country team, featuring Darcy Sanders, Hayden Kiker, Josh Wells, Makayla Pool, Oscar Maiden, Tanner Godenzi and Taylor Jones.

They will be joined by Ethan Simmons (Albury), Griffin Meyers, Jessie Hoare, Michael Nistico, Oliver Clear and Sophie Berry (Wodonga), along with Rory Clark and Wade Pronk (Porepunkah).

The Rangers encourage the community to come along and support some of Victoria's best emerging baseball talent as they compete for state honours.