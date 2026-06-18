The Wangaratta Rangers enjoyed one of their strongest weekends of the season, recording impressive victories across A grade, B grade, C grade and under 15 competitions on Sunday.

A grade

Leading the charge was the Rangers A grade side, which overcame an early deficit to defeat Wodonga Warriors 11-3 at Targoora Park.

After trailing 3-0 in the third inning, Wangaratta exploded for six runs in the bottom half to seize control of the contest.

Japanese import Motoki Sato starred with a perfect three-from-three day at the plate, including a double, while also causing havoc on the bases.

Aaron Parker and Josh Wells provided crucial run production, while Nathan Pool delivered a key two-run double during the decisive third-inning rally.

Parker earned the win on the mound, allowing just four hits across four innings, before Pool closed the door with two scoreless innings of relief.

The Rangers finished with 12 hits and eight stolen bases in a commanding all-round performance.

B grade Black

The Rangers Black B Grade side also produced an offensive masterclass, defeating Warriors Maroon 15-6.

Josh Wells was outstanding, collecting three hits including two doubles and driving the Rangers attack throughout the afternoon.

After conceding the opening run, Wangaratta responded immediately with six runs in the first inning before adding five more in the second to put the game beyond doubt.

Heath French struck out five across four innings, while Paul Maiden, Seth Rees and Jason Jonker all made valuable contributions as the Rangers piled up 12 hits and seven stolen bases.

C grade Orange

Rangers Orange travelled to Porepunkah and returned home with a convincing 14-4 victory over the Panthers.

The visitors raced to a 6-0 first-inning lead before adding seven more runs in the second to effectively end the contest.

Matt Sanders led the charge with three hits, while Taylor Jones, William Boriasa and Sarah Warfe each collected multiple hits.

Darcy Sanders was dominant on the mound, striking out six batters as the Rangers amassed 15 hits and an extraordinary 14 stolen bases.

C grade Black

Back at Targoora Park, Rangers Black C Grade delivered another dominant performance, crushing Wodonga Warriors 17-5.

Hayden Kiker and Daniel Boschetti drove in three runs apiece as Wangaratta's disciplined approach at the plate generated 13 walks.

Oscar Maiden struck out five batters in three innings, while the Rangers combined aggressive baserunning with error-free defence to complete the comprehensive victory.

Under 15

The Rangers Under 15s continued the club's winning theme with a 14-4 triumph over Wodonga Warriors.

After briefly falling behind in the second inning, Wangaratta regained control through patience at the plate and aggressive baserunning.

A six-run third inning blew the game open, with Isaac Maiden delivering a two-run single during the rally.

Hinston Lai started strongly on the mound before Zac Williamson shut the Warriors down in relief.

The Rangers drew nine walks and stole 11 bases, with Kazu Anderson-Ohata and Williamson leading the charge on the basepaths.

The outstanding day of results highlights the depth of talent throughout the Wangaratta Rangers program, with every senior side and the Under 15s recording convincing victories to maintain momentum heading into the final weeks of the season.