It was a weekend of high drama, near-misses, and standout individual performances for the Wangaratta Rangers Baseball Club.

While the C grade and Under 15 squads celebrated emphatic victories on the road, the senior sides endured a heart-breaking Sunday defined by razor thin margins and late inning twists.

Here is how all the action unfolded across the diamond.

A grade

Albury Bears Green 3 def Wangaratta Rangers 2.

The Wangaratta Rangers A grade side was left wondering what might have been after a late Albury Bears Green surge snatched victory from their grasp in a thrilling 3-2 contest at Springdale Baseball Field.

For most of the afternoon, the Rangers looked primed to secure the win, riding the wave of exceptional pitching and flawless defence.

Wangaratta struck first blood in the third inning when Jonathon Taylor launched a sharp double into left field, bringing Owen Godenzi home to break the deadlock.

The momentum stayed with the hosts in the fourth - Tetsuya Kamiyama and Sam McPherson ignited the offence with consecutive singles before Mei Sato showed excellent situational awareness, grounding out to bring Kamiyama home and push the lead to 2-0.

On the mound, Josh Wells was superb early, striking out three and conceding just one run over 3⅓ clinical innings.

He was backed by a stellar infield, with shortstop Nathan Pool, second baseman Kamiyama, and first baseman Damien French combining for a clinic in ground ball execution.

After Albury clawed a run back in the fourth, Jonathon Taylor took the mound in relief and threw a gem, tossing 4⅓ innings and allowing just one earned run.

However, the game turned on its head in the bottom of the eighth.

The Bears found their spark, stringing together a rally to tie the game before Mark Davis delivered the fatal blow a walk-off single down the right field line to break Rangers’ hearts.

Despite the loss, French, Kamiyama, Taylor, and McPherson all recorded hits.

The Rangers will look to rebound next Sunday against Albury Bears Gold.

B grade Black

Porepunkah Panthers 9 def Wangaratta Rangers Black 8.

Over at the Porepunkah Recreation Reserve, Rangers Black produced a staggering seven-run comeback explosion, only to fall agonisingly short in a 9-8 blockbuster against the Panthers.

The Panthers looked to have the game signed, sealed, and delivered early, blasting four runs in the first inning and adding three more across the second and third to build a daunting 7-1 lead.

But the Rangers refused to throw in the towel - in the top of the fourth, the bats woke up in spectacular fashion.

Exhibiting tremendous plate discipline and aggressive baserunning, Wangaratta turned the game on its head.

Seth Rees provided the exclamation point with a clutch two run single, while Stephen Johnstone and Matt Shears drove in runs of their own during the breathtaking seven run onslaught to momentarily steal an 8-7 lead.

Porepunkah hit back immediately to tie it up in the bottom of the frame before squeezing across the winning run in the sixth.

Despite being outhit 15-7, the Rangers drew seven walks and fought to the final out.

Rees, Johnstone, and Shears finished with two hits apiece, while starting pitcher Jason Jonker battled valiantly through six tough innings.

B grade Orange

Rangers Orange 8 drew with Warriors White 8.

Back at Springdale, Rangers Orange experienced their own rollercoaster ride, ultimately settling for a hard-fought 8-8 draw against Warriors White.

The Rangers used patience as a weapon, drawing an astonishing 12 walks throughout the game.

Steve Peruzzo got the scoreboard ticking early with a bases loaded walk in the first, but the Warriors responded to lead 3-1.

Wangaratta answered with a devastating five run second inning, capitalized by sharp play from Chris Tracy, Makayla "KK" Pool, and Mei Sato.

By the third, the lead blew out to 8-3 after an RBI single from Tracy and a productive groundout by Pool.

Darcy Sanders was a menace all day, collecting two hits and terrorising the Warriors on the basepaths with three stolen bases, while also striking out four over 3⅓ innings on the mound.

However, a resilient Warriors outfit chipped away at the deficit, taking advantage of a late defensive miscue to level the game in the fifth before the clock ran out on both sides.

The stage is now set for a blockbuster local derby next Sunday, as Rangers Black hosts Rangers Orange in a highly anticipated all-Wangaratta showdown.

C Grade

Rangers Black 7 def Porepunkah Panthers 2.

It wasn't all heartbreak on Sunday, as the C grade Rangers Black outfit put on a clinic to dispatch the Porepunkah Panthers 7-2 on the road.

After giving up an early run, Wangaratta flipped the script in the third inning.

A wild pitch levelled the scores before Enrique Espinel broke the game open with a booming, clutch two-run triple.

Isaac Maiden immediately followed with an RBI single to cap off a decisive four-run frame.

Oscar Maiden was the star of the show, delivering a masterpiece on the mound.

The right-hander controlled the game across five dominant innings, allowing just four hits and striking out three - he also led the offence with two hits.

The Rangers weaponised their speed, swiping a staggering 10 stolen bases with Brooke Thomson, Oscar Maiden, Ryan Brockwell, and Ian Dinsdale all recording multiple steals to secure a comprehensive victory.

Under 15

Rangers 12 def Porepunkah Panthers 4.

The future looks incredibly bright for the Rangers, with the Under 15 squad continuing their stellar season by crushing the Porepunkah Panthers 12-4.

Wangaratta wasted no time flexing their muscles, plating five runs in the opening frame.

Kazu Anderson-Ohata set the tone by launching a massive two run home run to left field, followed by an RBI double from Isaac Maiden.

Another five runs crossed the plate in the second, highlighted by a two-run single from Zac Williamson.

Anderson-Ohata was utterly untouchable, backing up his home run by striking out nine batters over three innings on the mound, giving up just one hit.

Jack Dean provided excellent relief to seal the dominant win, while Hinston Lai, Charlie Smedley, and Hayden Kiker terrorised the Panthers' defence with multiple stolen bases apiece.

U12 Black: 24-11 loss. Play of the game: Kayden Gromek’s throw out to first and caught a line drive for the out. Player of the game: Kyah Currie showed great hitting and fielding.

U12 Orange: 23-10 win. Play of the game: Eli Fitzgerald had solid play and a great put at first. Player of game: Jude Warfe.