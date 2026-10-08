Rejuvenated RUB set to go one better under new skipper

Perennial WDCA A grade powerhouse Rovers United Bruck (RUB) come into the new season with fresh leaders, fresh faces and fresh hope of contesting finals yet again. After the disappointment of last year's grand final loss to Yarrawonga Mulwala RUB have recruited a few new faces and some returning players to bolster their stocks and appointed 24-year-old Matthew Whitten as skipper. Former captain, the ageless Jeremy Wilson, will serve as Whitten's vice-captain with Jacob Schonafinger also in the leadership group. Whitten, who has played just over 100 A grade games for the club since making his debut back in 2018, said his goal was to keep progressing the club forward across all levels and to erase the scars from last year's loss. He was looking forward to taking on the captaincy and said he was well-prepared for the task thanks to the mentorship of experienced leaders such as Wilson, Schonafinger and Paddy McNamara over the years. "There are a few open wounds from last season, and even though we've won a few other premierships in recent years, once you've tasted grand final success it's addictive," he said. "We've recruited well and have been training for the last six weeks, numbers have been really good, we've probably had about 30 regularly each session. "It's shaping as a good season for the club in general. "Matt Winter (first change bowler) is back from Melbourne, Nick Jardim, an opening bat from Tallangatta, Lucky Perera (wicketkeeper) is returning after a year away, we're all happy with that, Adam Jacob, a batsman who came along with Matt Winter, and Jonty Oliver, a middle order bat from England and a handy leg spinner. "We've lost Reid McNamara, he's heading to Corowa to improve his cricket, it's unfortunate but we we understand and support his decision." Whitten himself only returned a week ago from an off-season in England playing for Perranporth in the Cornwall Cricket League. "Although we didn't win many games and I didn't perform as well as I would have liked, I had a fantastic time regardless," he said. "But it is a big commitment so I am not sure if I will be doing it again." Whitten still has 18 months to go to complete his teaching degree, barring no further overseas jaunts, but for now feels right at home on his beloved WJ Findlay Oval with perfect spring weather set for the opening round. "After playing over winter I'm more excited than usual for the WDCA season to begin," he said. "Maybe that's something to do with taking on the captaincy, I'm not sure, but I am super-excited about what we can bring this year." RUB and Whitten will know in quicktime how well they are prepared for this season when they host Ovens Valley, who are tipped to be the team to beat this season for the A grade flag.