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Rejuvenated RUB set to go one better under new skipper

<p>GOOD TO BE HOME: After a season in the Old Dart, RUB skipper Matthew Whitten is rapt to be back on home turf. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n
<p>GOOD TO BE HOME: After a season in the Old Dart, RUB skipper Matthew Whitten is rapt to be back on home turf. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n

GOOD TO BE HOME: After a season in the Old Dart, RUB skipper Matthew Whitten is rapt to be back on home turf. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

RUB have appointed experienced batter Matthew Whitten as captain for the 2026-27 season
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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