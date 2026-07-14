It was a weekend to forget for local female footballers, with round 12 of the NEB Female Football League dishing up a shocker.

Played at the Rovers homebase of WJ Findlay Oval, they were unable to secure a win from their four matches played across the day.

The under 12 girls were kept scoreless by North Albury, 0.0 (0) to 11.20 (86).

After giving up four goals in the opening term, the Rovers conceded just one major in the second term, a marked improvement.

However, North Albury surged in the second half, piling on the score while denying the Rovers anything.

Best players: Emily McIntosh, Madeleine Healy, Sophie Bell, Mia Lepoidevin, Cassidy Thomson, Lara Browne.

The under 15 girls were able to convert in front of goal, but still fell to North Albury by 20 points, 3.1 (19) to 6.3 (39).

The Rovers were only able to kick a single goal after half-time, while the Hoppers piled on three.

It was a low-scoring and contested affair, and the Rovers were just on the wrong side of the ledger.

Goals: Isabelle Foster, Aviva Lovelle, Eva Morris.

Best players: Isabelle Foster, Miah Brown, Aviva Lovelle, Kirana O’Donnell, Arlo Whitehead, Hazel Sutherland.

There were more harsh results in the under 18s clash, in which the Rovers endured another scoreless match against Lavington Panthers, 0.0 (0) to 23.10 (148).

Despite all their hard work and endeavour, the Rovers weren’t able to break through.

Best players: Lily Currie Fraser, Elizabeth Healy, Lily Gibb, Kirana O’Donnell, Bella Boulton, Erin Collins

Finally, the open women’s squad kicked only a single goal in their 1.0 (6) to 15.5 (95) loss to Lavington.

With a 19-point margin at quarter time, the Rovers were still in with a shot, but Lavington turned up the heat and took the game away.

Goals: Renea Macbain.

Best players: Emma Gosbell, Chloe Kungl, Sarah Lavin, Helen Collins, Clare Collins, Erin Collins.

The Rovers are in action this Sunday, with the open women taking on Corowa Rutherglen at John Foord Oval, with the other squads up against Wodonga Bulldogs at Martin Park.