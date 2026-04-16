They’re reigning premiers, they’re undefeated so far in 2026, and they seem to have an answer for any challenge thrown at them, but Wangaratta Rovers aren’t about to take the foot off the accelerator.

The Hawks return to the Nest this weekend for their first home game of the season, unfurling their second senior flag in as many years ahead of their clash with Corowa Rutherglen.

They haven’t lost a match since round 11 last year, and have a knack of finding ways to win games even when they weren’t at their best.

Star Rovers midfielder Charlie Thompson said they were far from the finished product, hoping to bake in more consistency and discipline within games.

“It’s probably no secret, last year at times we struggled with consistency both from round to round but also in-game, and on the weekend it was probably no different,” he said.

“Just in patches, we went away from those team-first actions – it’s only in patches, but it’s enough to cost you.

“We just need to tidy that up, come back to team, come back to system, and continue to work on that.

“We felt we probably got a few things wrong on the weekend, which has given us some things to tidy up, but all in all you can’t be disappointed with two wins to start the year.”

Thompson was one of the Rovers’ ball magnets in their most recent win, picking up 32 disposals (19 contested) through the guts, alongside the similarly leather-poisoned Sam Murray (40 touches, nine inside 50s) and gun recruit Mitch Hardie (33 touches, three goals).

“I feel like we’re getting that balance right,” he said.

“The one that’s unheralded for his impact is Sam Cattapan – every week he just works so hard offensively and defensively to impact the game.

“He potentially doesn’t have the numbers that someone like Muz [Murray] has, but from a tackle and team involvement and structural perspective, he gives us so much.

“You look at someone like Brodie Filo who has spent the best part of 15 years as a permanent mid who’s willing to change his game and spend time at half forward to accommodate someone like Mitch coming in, that’s incredibly selfless of him to be able to do that for the greater good.

“Between the five of us, we’re starting to get that mix right, and we’re also lucky to have someone as competitive as Ed [Dayman] in the ruck, who’s just willing to compete week in, week out, that’s certainly a massive asset for us, he certainly makes all of us better for having him in the side.”

The midfield crew will potentially have their hands full this weekend, with Corowa’s engine room proving they can match it with the best following the Roos’ one-point win over Albury last weekend.

Angus Curry, Jedd Longmire and Tom McCaffrey helped the Roos win clearance over the Tigers even when losing hitouts, proving their strength around the stoppage.

Add to that the service they’re giving one of the best key forwards in the league in Kaelan Bradtke, who is currently at the top of the Doug Strang Medal leaderboard, and it’s game on.

“They’ve got a lot more depth than they had last year, and I also noted both times we played them last year they were extremely challenging games,” Thompson said.

“It’s going to be an awesome opportunity for Jace [McQuade] and Charles [Ledger] down back to play on KB [Kaelan Bradtke] – it’s got me absolutely gobsmacked Jace isn’t placing VFL at the moment, the bloke's in incredible form, I’ve got no idea who at Essendon could possibly be ahead of him.

“They’ve had some good battles in the past, last year in particular they might’ve split the points, one game each off the top of my head, but what an opportunity for him.

“They’ve got some really good mids, Tommy [McCaffrey] used to play at Rovers, Jedd Longmire on Werribee’s list is a gun.

“They’re going to be formidable, but it’s a good opportunity to get back home, unfurl the flag, and hopefully start the year with some momentum going into an ANZAC Day bye.”

OAK FM votes: Round 2

North Albury vs Rovers: 5 J. McQuade (Rov), 4 M. Hardie (Rov), 3 S. Murray (Rov), 2 T. Broomhead (NA), 1 B. Rigoni (NA).

Wangaratta vs Wodonga Raiders: 5 H. Hewitt (Wang), 4 S. Jones (Raid), 3 C. Barrett (Wang), 2 A. Scammell (Raid), 1 J. Mapleson (Wang).

Leaderboard: S. Curtis (Myrt) 8, R. Smith (Myrt) 8, W Glanvill (Lav) 8, S. Murray (Rov) 7.