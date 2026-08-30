Social media
Home page>Sport>Rovers blast Saints off ...
Sport

Rovers blast Saints off the park in first final

<p>DENIED: The Rovers defenders, led by Jace McQuade (#27), rise up to punch the ball away from Myrteford\\'s Ryley Sharp in the Rovers\\' emphatic 73-point qualifying final win. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>DENIED: The Rovers defenders, led by Jace McQuade (#27), rise up to punch the ball away from Myrteford\\'s Ryley Sharp in the Rovers\\' emphatic 73-point qualifying final win. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

DENIED: The Rovers defenders, led by Jace McQuade (#27), rise up to punch the ball away from Myrteford's Ryley Sharp in the Rovers' emphatic 73-point qualifying final win. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

A 73-point statement was dished out by the reigning premiers
Nathan de Vries
August 30, 2026 • 03:42
Updated, August 30, 2026 • 03:42

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 28, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 28, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 28, 2026
News

Council declines to adopt Reconciliation Action Plan, commits to ongoing reconciliation work

Council declines to adopt Reconciliation Action Plan, commits to ongoing reconciliation work
Council declines to adopt Reconciliation Action Plan, commits to ongoing reconciliation work
News

Wangaratta police cracking down on shoplifting surge

Wangaratta police cracking down on shoplifting surge
Wangaratta police cracking down on shoplifting surge
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, August 26, 2026