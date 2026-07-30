Despite a luckless run of impressive outings on the Ovens and Murray A grade netball court over the last month and a bit, Wangaratta Rovers coach Stacey Lamb is not down in the dumps by the lack of wins.

The Hawks came close to rolling Wangaratta Magpies and just stalled at the final hurdle against North Albury, and have not tasted victory since 20 June.

Even facing the winless Albury this weekend holds no special urgency for Lamb.

"Even after losing to Bulldogs last Saturday, I feel like we are still playing four quarters of good quality netball," she said.

"Each player in this squad loves to contest and play netball, I have no doubt that they are keen for the next four weeks, where we can apply everything we have learnt and built over the year.

"Holly McCarthy will lead from the front in the midcourt, Lily Palmer and Lara Judd will defend and run at everything and Sami Kreltszheim and Sophia Pasquali will support each other in attack.

"We have the ability to really change things up in defence with a tall goal keeper in Sam Braithwaite and have good rotations in the mid court with the speed of Ellie Miller and the smarts and leadership of Bec Kreltszheim."

Despite the 20 goal loss against the Bulldogs, Lamb didn't expect to make any changes, focusing more on the overall competitiveness of the club's entire netball squad.

"Last time we played Albury we had 4/5 wins in the netball so it was a great day out," she said.

"Our B grade have won some big games in the second half of the season after seeing Milla Schubert swap ends and take the goal keeper bib, and C grade under coach Deb Doyle are sitting 3rd on the ladder.

"Our under 17s team welcomes back sharpshooter Freya Chant this week and will be back to full strength.

"Our youngest team have been playing some good netball and been exposed to higher grades with Eva Lyster and Macy Boschetti have been playing well."

The Rovers will celebrate milestone games for Sami Kreltszheim (200), and 50 games for Milla Norman and sister Tommi in under 17s and B grade.

For Wangaratta Magpies, they still have their destiny in their hands when they take on their main rival for a finals' spot, Lavington at Lavington this weekend.

A win would see Wangaratta replace the Panthers in the top five, albeit by only two points and still on a knife's edge.

A loss would see the Magpies slip six points out of contention with just three games remaining and leave no room for error, but coach Shea Cunningham remains unfazed.

"It's certainly an important game given the ladder position and the opportunity that still exists, but our focus remains on continuing to develop as a group and making sure we're improving every week," Cunningham said.

"If we do that consistently, the results and ladder position will look after themselves.

"There have definitely been some frustrating moments this season with the number of close games we've been involved in, but it's also a sign of how much growth there has been within the squad.

"We're competing strongly against quality opposition and gaining valuable experience in those tight, pressure situations.

"As a group, we've learned small moments can have a big impact on outcomes."

Cunningham pointed to the one-goal loss to Lavington earlier in the season as a great example of that.

"We've reviewed that game and taken some valuable lessons out of it," she said.

"We know we can match them for intensity and effort, but we've also learned the importance of making good decisions under pressure, valuing possession and capitalising on our opportunities when momentum swings our way.

"Those experiences have helped shape the way we've approached the second half of the season.

"Our focus this week is on the things we can control – maintaining our defensive intensity, looking after the ball, and making sure we're composed in the key moments.

"If we can take the lessons from those close losses and execute consistently for four quarters, we'll give ourselves every opportunity to come away with the result."