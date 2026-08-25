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Rovers women celebrate season that was

<p>AWARD WINNERS: Clare Usher (left) claimed the open women\\'s Coaches Award and runner up Best and Fairest, shared with Amy Collins (right). PHOTOS: Kev McGennan </p>\\n
<p>AWARD WINNERS: Clare Usher (left) claimed the open women\\'s Coaches Award and runner up Best and Fairest, shared with Amy Collins (right). PHOTOS: Kev McGennan </p>\\n

AWARD WINNERS: Clare Usher (left) claimed the open women's Coaches Award and runner up Best and Fairest, shared with Amy Collins (right). PHOTOS: Kev McGennan

The entire program came together to recognise the truly exceptional
Wangaratta Chronicle
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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