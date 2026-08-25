Rovers women celebrate season that was

On Saturday afternoon at W.J. Findlay Oval, the Wangaratta Rovers female football program came together to celebrate another successful season at its annual presentation night. Players, coaches, volunteers and families gathered to reflect on the achievements of the year, recognise individual and team accomplishments, and acknowledge the dedication shown both on and off the field. The evening highlighted the continued growth and strength of the female football program, while providing an opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to creating a positive and supportive environment throughout the season. The event was a fitting celebration of the hard work, commitment and camaraderie that have become hallmarks of the Rovers' female football community. Award winners Under 12s Best and Fairest – Mia Lepoidevin. Runner up Best and Fairest – Lara Browne. Coaches Award – Maddy Healy. Most Improved – Emily McIntosh. Under 15s Best and Fairest – Isabelle Foster. Runner up Best and Fairest – Kirana O’Donnell. Coaches Award – Eva Morris. Assistant Coaches award – Aviva Lovelle. Under 18s Best and Fairest – Lily Gibb. Runner up Best and Fairest – Lily Currie Fraser. Coaches Award – Lizzy Healy. Most Improved – Erin Collins. Most Determined – Willow Foster. Opens Best and Fairest – Emma Gosbell. Runner up Best and Fairest – Amy Collins, Clare Usher, Sarah Lavin. Coaches Award – Clare Usher. Most Improved – Kelli Beer. Leading Goalkicker – Renea Macbain.