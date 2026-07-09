Covering equipment costs for inline hockey in the region will now be easier than ever, thanks to a windfall for a local club.

The Wangaratta Royals Inline Hockey Club recently received a $941 community grant through the State Government’s Sporting Club Grants Program, which offers grants of up to $1000 for uniforms and equipment; up to $1500 for resources to improve governance and engagement; up to $5000 for projects to strengthen volunteering and officiating, up to $5000 to deliver a new sport or recreation program and up to $750 to support athlete travel.

Royals committee member Laura Lengrand said the funding will be used to lower the barrier for entry into the sport through equipment costs.

“This will go towards purchasing new protective gear for junior players, ensuring that newcomers can safely and affordably start the sport,” she said.

“Inline hockey is a sport with high equipment and player gear costs - a full set of junior protective gear can range from $500 to $1000.

“So, to keep the sport and our club accessible, we offer a hire gear program for $50 per term, with feedback from parents expressing that this has helped a lot of our young players get started without having to face steep upfront costs.

“The grant has come at a good time, as the junior participation numbers have grown significantly, resulting in our hire gear being stretched thin.

“The new funding will allow the club to replenish some stock, so that every player has access to safe, quality equipment.”

The Royals are one of 21 grassroots sports organisations across the North East which have been beneficiaries of the latest round of funding.

Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence said the program was vital in keeping the sporting health of the state intact.

“The Sporting Club Grants Program opens up a range of opportunities on and off the field, ensuring clubs have the skills they need to secure their future,” she said.

“We’re backing more clubs, supporting their volunteers and getting behind local sports that are an integral part of local communities.”