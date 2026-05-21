JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 14 May

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Frances Duffy 37.

Ball winners: Wendy Hogan 35.

NTPs - 4th: Wendy Hogan, 8th: Wendy Hogan, 13th: Linda Stone, 17th: Wendy Hogan.

Saturday 16 May

Ladies Club Championships - round two

Winner: Linda Stone -1. 2nd: Val Ellis +1.

Ball winners: Yogie Naidoo +2, Di Murphy +4, Melody Adams +5 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Tamara O’Connor, 8th: Val Ellis, 13th: Marion Hunt, 17th: Di Murphy.

Men’s Club Championships – round three

Winner: Charl de Mink -5. 2nd: Dave Anderson -4. 3rd: Mitchell Bush -2. 4th: Richard Arnold -1 C/B. 5th: Jacob Schonafinger -1 C/B.

Ball winners: Daniel McPhee -1; Jaxon Osmotherly, Andrew Charles E; Kenneth Beitzel, Markus Angehm, Adam Anderson +1; Brad Laywood, Russell Stone, Eon Scott +2; Ian Mills, Bill O’Brien, Zac Hedin, Albert Gigl, Matt Sanders +3; Daniel Salmon, Garth Fullerton, Trevor Nippress +4 C/B.

Eagles on the 9th – Charl De Mink and Jack Stamp.

NTPs - 4th: Mitchell Bush, 8th: Gary Butler, 13th: Jim Moore, 17th: Daine Porter.

Sunday 17 May

Fraser Jeffrey 4 Person Ambrose Ladies/Mixed

Winners: Joe Marjanovic, Jack Lloyd, Dakota McAliece, Jess McAliece 53.625. 2nd: Kellie Roberts, Alison Comensoli, Wayne Roberts, Rick Harnwell 58.625. 3rd: Deb Butler, Liz Maher, Gary Butler, Wayne Hibberson 59.25.

Fraser Jeffrey 4 Person Ambrose Men

Winner: Paul Cornelius, Mal White, Scott Cornelius, Kurt Schubert 55.25. 2nd: Jake McDonald, Marley Stevenson, Karl Findlay, Triv Naidoo 56.625. 3rd: Jay Ely, Anthony Hill, Leigh Barry, Bruce Reid 57.

Monday 18 May

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Lawrence Miller 30.

Ball winners: Bernie Grealy 28 C/B, Ian Dinsdale 28.

NTPs - 8th: John McKenize.

Tuesday 19 May

Ladies Club Championships round two Stroke

Winner: Lee Freeland E. 2nd: Jackie O’Brien E.

Ball winners: Liz Maher +1, Melody Adams +2, Josie Fitsimons +4.

NTPs - 8th: Josie Fitzsimons, 13th: Wendy Hogan , 17th: Jackie O’Brien.

Wednesday 20 May

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Terry Docherty 36. 2nd: Stephen Ralston 35. 3rd: Peter Challman 34 C/B.

Ball winners: Trevor Gunn, Steve Fisher, Gary Dinsdale, Alex Gibbs, Martin VanRhee

Stephen McNaughton, Michael Baillie 34; Pat Grady 32 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Trevor Nippress, 8th: Steve Fisher, 13th: Peter Challman, 17th: Brian Carr.

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Garry Dickson 21.

Ball winners: Alan Sands 18, Peter Walker 16 C/B, Chris O’Keeffe 16 C/B.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 17 May

Tuesday 12 May

Women's 9 Hole Par Event

Winner: Jenny Kerr -1 C/B. Runner Up: Barbara Woodward -1.

18 Hole Par Event

Winner: Karen Smith +5. Runner Up: Jacqui Hoggan +3.

Ball Winners: Lorraine Adams.

NTPs - 2nd: Carolyn Sullivan, 4th: Annie Wilson, 16th: Roz Gormly.

Wednesday 13 May

Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Bob Haynes 18 points. Runner Up: Keith Fleet 14 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Leonard Chandler.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Glenn Burns 40 points. Runner Up: Matt Niedra 37 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Carl Stibilj, Bill Dodd, Matt Fischer, Andy Raison, David Woodstock, Rod Moyle, Arnold Sparks, Mark Hall.

NTPs - 2nd: Craig Donoghue, 4th: Andy Raison, 7th: Andy Raison, 13th: Andy Raison, 18th: Andy Raison.

Thursday 14 May

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Barbara Thomas 20 points. Runner Up: Marie McLeish 18 points C/B.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Lorraine Adams 35 points. Runner Up: Jan Hill 31 points.

Saturday 16 May

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

President's Gold Cup

A Grade Winner: Isaac Willett 40 points. A Grade Runner Up: Michael Webster 37 points.

B Grade Winner: Peter Rundell 39 points. B Grade Runner Up: Matt Niedra 38 points.

C Grade Winner: Phillip Barker 35 points. C Grade Runner Up: Josh Newton 34 points.

Ball Winners: Ian Rundell, Ashley Clayton, Jarred Clark, David O'Brien, Craig Donoghue, Stephen Smith, Seb DeNapoli, Neil McKinnon, John Wiskin, Brendan Nolan, Bill Dodd, Hayden Johnston, Hudson Membrey, Peter Nolan.

NTPs – 2nd: Andy Raison, 4th: Isaac Willett, 7th: Neil McKinnon, 13th: Isaac Willett, 16th: Robert Muray, 18th: Matt Fischer.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Matt Niedra. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: John Southwell.

Birdies: Subway - Steve Bismire, Michael Webster, Jarred Clark, Christopher Martens. Eagles: Isaac Willett - 8th Hole, Isaac Willett - 17th Hole.

Secret 6: Seb DeNapoli. Raffle Winner: Steve Bismire.

Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Susan Trevillian 42 points. Runner Up: Barbara Thomas 35 points.

NTPs - 16th: Susan Trevillian.

Sunday 17 May

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Samuel Nolan 39 points. Runner Up: Seb DeNapoli 38 points.

Ball Winners: Martin Anania.

WANG TABLE TENNIS

Autumn Competition, semi-finals, Wednesday 13 May

A grade

NE Ag & Industrial (Andrew Lindner, Steve Picken, Austin Lindner) def Somerset Comms (Ash Harding, Robert Voss, John Wright) - final rubber score 6/5.

Matches won: Andrew Lindner 2, S Picken 1, Austin Lindner 1, A Harding 2, J Wright 3. Doubles: A and A Lindner 1, Andrew Lindner/S Picken 1.

Auto 8 (Ken Parker, Ash Wurtz, Markus Angehrn) def Yellow Boots (Tom Brown, John Bajada, Sienna Bajada) - final rubber score 6/5.

Matches won: A Wurtz 3, K Parker 1, M Angehrn 1, T Brown 2, J Bajada 1, S Bajada 1. Doubles: T Brown/J Bajada 1, A Wurtz/M Angehrn 1.

B grade

Yellow Boots (Jaimon Howell, Tim Oliver) def Boralma Berkshire (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: T Oliver 2, P Fitzgerald 1, A Holmes 1. Doubles: J Howell/T Oliver.

Somerset Communications (Klaus Kazenwadel, Jesse O’Brien) def NE Ag & Industrial (Aaron Plum, Garry Coad) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: K Kazenwadel 1, J O’Brien 1, A Plum 2. Doubles: K Kazenwadel/J O’Brien.

C grade

Somerset Communications (Jessie Hughes, Stephen Alger) def Auto 8 (Julie Lindner, Linda Francis) - final rubber score 3/1.

Matches won: J Hughes 1, S Alger 2, J Lindner 1.

Yellow Boots (Renee McCarthy, Isaac Hallett) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Michelle Bowd, Paul Hughes) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: R McCarthy 2, P Hughes 1, M Bowd 1. Doubles: R McCarthy/I Hackett.

This week’s winning teams played in the Autumn Competition grand finals on Wednesday 20 May at 7pm.

On Wednesday 27 May a grading night will be held in preparation for the winter competition - interested players are encouraged to attend.

The Winter Competition will commence Wednesday 3 June.

Enquiries: Tom Brown (0429 809 927) or email Wangarattatabletennis@gmail.com.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 18 May are as follows:

Maureen O'Keefe and Susan Fischer d Gabi Heywood and Terry Wilson 7/6, Janet and Gavan Kelly d Carol Plabou and Julie Sheahan 7/2.

Club member Andy Barbero has been accepted as one of 32 entrants for the British Open Golf Croquet Tournament to be played in London in late June.

The NEDCA Pennant Competition is underway and runs until the end of May.

During that period, our mid-week playing day will be Thursday instead of Wednesday, so play will be at 1.00pm on Monday, Thursday and Saturday for Golf Croquet.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.