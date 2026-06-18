JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 11 June

Ladies’ 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Judy Fogarty 76.

Ball winners: Vicki Moorhead 77.

Ladies’ 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Elfie Jones 17.

Ball winners: Kaye Pink 12 C/B.

NTPs - 8th: Josie Fitzsimons, 13th: Elfie Jones.

Saturday 13 June

Ladies’ 2 Person Ambrose

Winner: Alison Comensoli and Wendy Hogan 67.75.

Ball winners: Linda Stone and Di Murphy 70.75.

NTPs - 4th: Di Murphy, 8th: Pip Whitford, 13th: Mary Jones.

Men’s 2 Person Ambrose

Winner: Gavin Braybrook and Marion Hunt 61. 2nd: Melody Adams and John McKenzie 63.5. 3rd: Steve Fisher and Peter Challman 64.25.

Ball winners: Jack Stamp and Chris Oates 66.25; Robert Voss and Nic Bonwick 66.25; Joseph Marjanovic Jnr and Jack Lloyd 66.5; Rick Harnwell and Geoff Nicholson 67; Robert Skase and Glenn Ryan 68.

NTPs - 4th: Peter Challman, 8th: Steve Fisher, 13th: Gavin Braybrook, 17th: Nic Bonwick.

Sunday 14 June

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Aaron Kungl 34 C/B. 2nd: Wayne Hibberson 34.

Ball winners: Brad Laywood 33 C/B, Bronte Bruce 33, Sam Lewis 32 C/B, Daniel Lewis 32.

NTPs - 4th: Andrew Nunn, 8th: Andrew Nunn, 13th: Bronte Bruce, 17th: Mal White.

Monday 15 June

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Chris O’Keeffe 37 C/B. 2nd: Bernie Grealy 37. 3rd: Peter Geldens 35.

Ball winners: Chris Norris 33, Neville Hogan 32 C/B, Keith Moorhead 32, Pat Ernst 31 C/B, Andrew Walker 31, Alex Jones 31.

NTPs - 4th: Mike Monro, 8th: Bill O’Brien, 13th: Andrew Walker, 17th: Brian Thomas.

Tuesday 16 June

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Elfie Jones 21.

Ball winners: Janelle Anderson 20, Sue Clayton 20C/B.

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Joy Hester 36 C/B.

Ball winners: Vicki Moorhead 36, Janet Wraith 33.

NTPs - 4th: Elfie Jones, 8th: Robyn Barber, 13th: Vicki Moorhead, 17th: Di Murphy.

Wednesday 17 June

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Dave Richards 39. 2nd: Neville Hogan 38. 3rd: Alex Gibbs 38.

Ball winners: Trevor Gunn 37, Brad Laywood 37, Gordon Hines 37, Alex Jones 36, Peter Challman 36, Wayne Hibberson 35, Robert Hancock 35, Ken Beitzel 35, Brian Thomas 35.

NTPs - 4th: Peter Challman, 8th: Alex Gibbs, 13th: Dave Richards, 17th: Glenn O’Connell.

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Alan Sands 17. 2nd: Chris O’Keeffe 16 C/B.

Ball winners: Jack Stamp 16, Ron Smith 15, Paul Moss-Holland 14, Bill O’Brien 14, Mick Tanner on C/B from others 14.

NTPs - 13th: Daine Porter.

Thursday 18 June

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Kaye Pink 18.

Ball winners: Liz Maher 15, Pauline Mercer 14.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 14 June

Tuesday 9 June

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Jan Hill 12 points. Runner Up: Hillbwidl 11 points.

NTPs - 4th: Jan Hill.

Wednesday 10 June

Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Leonard Chandler 12 points C/B. Runner Up: David Lawson 12 points C/B.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Henry McInnes 38 points C/B. Runner Up: Michael Webster 38 points.

Ball Winners: Maurie Braden, Michael Cordier, Matt Nicolosi, Dean Campagna.

NTPs - 2nd: Maurie Braden, 4th: Michael Cordier, 7th: Robert Watson, 13th: Ken Miller, 16th: Dean Campagna, 18th: Lindsay Steer.

Thursday 11 June

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Kylie MacLeod 28 points. Runner Up: Janette Collier 26 points.

Saturday 13 June

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Julian Bau 41 points. A Grade Runner Up: Trevor Clark 38 points.

B Grade Winner: Dan Lacey 37 points C/B. B Grade Runner Up: Adam Kupke 37 points.

Ball Winners: Brian Cluning, Michael Cordier, David Altair, Rod Moyle, Maurie Braden, Tim Tilbrook, Max Patterson, Peter Nolan, Trevor Trimble, Samuel Patterson, Hudson Membrey, Jye Eykenboom, Brian Hill.

NTPs – 2nd: Tim Tilbrook, 4th: Michael Cordier, 7th: Michael Webster, 13th: Mitchell Bush, 16th: Ashley Clayton, 18th: Dan Lacey.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Trevor Cooper. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - Lucky Draw: Andy Raison.

Secret 6: Julian Bau. Raffle Winner: Shane Watson.

Sunday 14 June

9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Craig Henwood 37 points. Runner Up: Cameron Nottle 35 points C/B.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 15 June are as follows:

Janet Kelly and Nathan Reynolds d Susan Fischer and Carol Plabou 7/1, Gavan Kelly and Jed Hart d Julie Sheahan and Christine Ireland 7/2, Sue Hart and Maureen O'Keefe d Joan Dyson and Gabi Heywood7/6.

This weekend, club captain Terry Wilson and associate member Nathan Reynolds travel to Rich River Croquet Club in Moama to compete in their Golf Croquet Handicap Doubles Tournament.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

Warby Range Bushwalkers News for 19th June 2026

Sunday, 7th June. Bruarong. 7 of us, which include 2 visitors, did our planned walk in Bruarong. We started down at the edge of farmland and walked on the bush-road into Stanley state forest up the hill. The fog was still hanging around even though we had a latish start, so views that would otherwise have been visible were not. We came across someone who was on his way to do some gold prospecting. We had a chat and he told us a bit about what we could expect to find where we were going. We continued up the hill, still fogy. A bit further on we came to what once had been the settlement of Hillsborough. By now there were only mist left in the forest. We enjoyed our lunch sitting on logs or the ground. After that we turned and headed back down the hill to where we had started. By then it was only cloudy, and we could see some blue sky. That was about a 7km walk, with 270m ascend and descend. We were all pleased with the day.

Sunday, 14th June. Sunday, Mount Major and Dookie Rail Trail. Five brave souls took up the challenge of summitting Mt Major in winter. Packed into one car (EV test run), we set off over the Warbies to Dookie township. Set amidst flat, green countryside, at first sight Mt Major makes little impact!

Nevertheless, no one complained as we setoff up the “MULANA NIN IYOGA’’ walking track. Winding steadily uphill through rocky scrub, we appreciated the numerous interpretive signs and rest stops. The volcanic rock in this region has resulted in rich, fertile soil as is evident in the surrounding lush, productive farmland. Views only got better as we ascended up to (altitude 361m), past communication towers, then perched ourselves on some rocks for morning tea, enjoying an uninterrupted panoramic view to the eastern mountains. Then, slowly looped around to the south side, more views, a mob of sheep and watched some birds of prey then decided to sit and eat our lunch at another rocky outcrop whilst absorbing the atmosphere. After descending down, we stopped in Dookie, and took a short walk to the old, historic quarry, which I had gained permission to enter. It is a magnificent high cliff face, a sheltered haven and natural amphitheatre. It is actually used as a venue for concerts and private functions. We finished with a cuppa at the Dookie Emporium which has an interesting collection of paraphernalia. It was a lovely leisurely day, not too strenuous, enjoyed in winter sunshine and clear, blue skies.

Coming Events

Sunday 21st June. Magic Forest. Starts and ends in Stanley, on gravel roads, with bush tracks leading in and around in the Magic Forest. 10km, and mostly flat. Easy to medium. Includes winter solstice celebration at the Stanley Pub. Marita 0427 521 122