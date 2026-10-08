Scoreboard

WANGARATTA GOLF CLUB Week ending 4 October 2026 Women's: Tuesday 29 September 2026 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Marie McLeish 18 points. Runner up: Amanda White 16 points. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Rosemary Webb 36 points. Runner up: Glenda Dodson 34 points. Men's: Wednesday 30 September 2026 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Leonard Chandler 21 points. Runner up: John Walker 18 points C/B. Ball winners: Peter King. 18 Hole Stableford Event. A Grade winner: Chris Oates 39 points. A Grade runner up: Isaac Willett 38 points. B Grade winner: Mark Hall 38 points. B Grade runner up: Carl Stibilj 37 points C/B. Ball winners: Phillip Winnell, Jack Dean, Allan Browne, Maurie Braden, Matt Fischer, Stephen Smith, Rod Moyle, David Woodstock, John Wiskin, Jack Davies. NTP 2nd: Trevor Clark; 4th: Rod Moyle; 13th: Stephen Smith; 16th: Jack Davies; 18th: Andrew Storer. Women's: Thursday 1 October 2026 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Barbara Thomas 20 points. Runner Up: Dawn Fleet 17 points. Men's: Saturday 3rd October 2026 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade winner: Scott Thompson 40 points. A Grade runner up: Kurt Schubert 39 points. B Grade winner: Dan Lacey 37 points. B Grade runner up: Glen Seymour 36 points. C Grade winner: Max Patterson 42 points C/B. C Grade runner up: Joel McNeill 42 points. Ball winners: David O'Brien, Isaac Willett, Matt Fischer, Samuel Reid, Mark Flack, Simon Patterson, Jackson Wells, Jack Davies, Denis Hill, Leo McCoy, Joe Antic, Rodney Godde, Robert Fischer. NTP 2th: Isaac Willett; 4th: Mark Flack; 7th: Isaac Willett; 13th: Isaac Willett; 16th: Arnold Sparks; 18th: Isaac Willett. Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Ashley Clayton. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Tim Leslie. Birdies: Subway - Ashley Clayton. Secret 6: David O'Brien. Raffle winner: Mark Flack. Medley Competition: Sunday 4 October 2026 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Jacob Cairnes 42 points C/B. Runner Up: Paul Judd 42 points. Ball Winners: Isaac Willett, Cam Cooper, Laura McKinnon, Fraser Ellis, Hannah Grady, Darren Ellis, Dan Lacey. JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Saturday 3 October 2026 Men's 18 Hole Stableford Winner: David O’Connor 38, 2nd Nic Bonwick 37, 3rd Trevor Gunn 36 c/b. Ball winners: Pat Ernst 36, Brad Laywood 35 c/b, Brian Lee 35, Gordon Paterson 34 c/b, Lawrence Miller 34 c/b, Stan Goldsworthy 34, Rick Harnwell 33, Russell Stone 33, Mark Hall 33, Eon Scott on Countback from others 33 c/b. NTPs: 4th: Ken Beitzel; 8th: Jacob Schonafinger; 13th: Andrew Walker; 17th: Tom Aggett. Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Marion Hunt 38. Ball winners: Leeanne Carmody 36. NTPs: 8th: Leeanne Carmody; 13th: Di Murphy. Sunday 4 October 2026 Medley Stableford Winner: Trevor Morris 30. Ball winner: Mick Reidy 30. Wednesday 7 October 2026 Men's 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Glenn Hunt 40, 2nd Philip Bebb 39, 3rd Pat Grady 37. Ball winners: Ian Harbourd 36, Keith Moorhead 35, Terry Docherty 34 c/b, Alex Gibbs 34, Kelvin Archer 33 c/b, Neville Hogan 33 c/b, Pat Ernst 33, Bill O’Brien 32 c/b, Dave Anderson 32 c/b, Ian Dinsdale 32 c/b, Doug Ritchens from others 32 c/b. NTPs: 4th: Glenn Hunt; 8th: Martin Van Rhee; 13th: Glenn Hunt. Thursday 1 October 2026 Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Robyn Barber 20. Ball winner: Deb Nolan 17. NTPs: 13th: Liz Maher; 17th: Andrea O’Connor. Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Frances Duffy 39. Ball winner: Kellie Roberts 35. NTPs: 8th: Linda Stone; 13th: Kellie Roberts. Monday 5 October 2026 Veterans 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Alex Gibbs 37, 2nd Keith Moorhead 36, 3rd John McKenzie 35 C/B. Ball winners: Lawrence Miller 35, Mal Dinsdale 34, Brian Thomas 34, Gary Dinsdale 33, Neville Hogan 32, Bill O’Brien 32. NTPs: 4th: Ian Dinsdale; 8th: Alan Sands: 13th: Eon Scott. Tuesday 6 October 2026 Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Liz Maher 19 C/B. Ball winners: Deb Butler 19, Pauline Mercer 18 C/B, Merrilyn Giacopelli 18. NTPs: 8th: Helene Gallo. Wednesday 8 October 2026 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Garry Dickson 2, 2nd Ed Day 18 C/B. Ball winners: Brendan Nolan 18, Alan White 16, Kim Arnold 15 C/B, Liz Maher 15, Alan Mercer 14 C/B, Andrew Senkinc 14. NTPs: 13th: Fraser Jeffrey. WANGARATTA CROQUET CLUB Results for Monday the 5th of September are as follows:- Terry Wilson and Nathan Reynolds d Janet Kelly and Cheryle Beckley 7/4. Gabi Heywood and Jed Hart d Maureen O'Keefe and Gavan Kelly 7/2. On Wednesday we had 10 members and a Seniors Festival Come and Try participant playing in the morning and ten plus a visitor at our first Twilight session in the evening. During Daylight Saving play is at 9.00am on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday evenings. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact Vice-President Susan Fischer on 0417217009 or Secretary/Captain Terry Wilson on 0417326739.