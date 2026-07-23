JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 16 July

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Kaye Pink 18.

Ball winners: Carol Myles 15, Liz Maher 13, Gerrie Versteegan 12, Jill Halbwidl 10.

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Josie Fitzsimons 36 C/B, 2nd Mary Jones 36.

Ball winners: Judy Fogarty 33 C/B, Di Murphy 33, Alison Comensoli 31 C/B.

NTPs: 4th: Robyn Hogan. 8th: Lee Freeland. 13th: Linda Stone. 17th: Lee Freeland.

Friday 17 July

18 Stableford Medley

Winner: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 36.

Ball winner: Matthew Swindells 32.

NTP: 8th: Drew Saunders.

Saturday 18 July

Ladies 18 Hole Par

Winner: Di Murphy -2. 2nd Kellie Roberts -3.

Ball winners: Leeanne Carmody -4 C/B, Alison Comensoli -4, Marilyn Pane -5.

NTPs: 4th: Alison Smith. 8th: Marion Hunt. 13th: Josie Fitzsimons. 17th: Kellie Roberts.

Men’s 18 Hole Par

Winner; Joseph Marjanovic Jnr +1. 2nd Wayne Hibberson 0 C/B. 3rd Adam Anderson 0. 4th Tanu Nu’u 0.

Ball winners: Wayne Roberts 0. Tom Arnold -1, Daniel Lewis, Rick Harnwell, Rodney Sebire -2, Andrew Walker, Peter Challman, Jack Stamp, Gary Butler, Brendan Sessions, Glenn Hunt -3, Michael Lugg -4 C/B.

NTPs: 4th: Wayne Hibberson. 8th: Rodney Sebire. 13th: Terry Docherty. 17th: Jack Stamp.

Sunday 19 July

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Jack Lloyd 39. 2nd Glenn Ryan 36.

Ball winners: Glenn O’Connell 34 C/B, Jacob Schonafinger 34, Peter Evans 34, Rick Harnwell 33.

Eagle on the 15th Nick MacGibbon.

NTPs: 4th: Jon Wight. 8th: Glenn O’Connell. 13th: Jacob Schonafinger. 17th: Jacob Schonafinger.

Monday 20 July

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Wayne Hibberson 35.

Ball winners: Andy Walker 31, Ian Dinsdale 30, Russell Stone 29 C/B, Ray Hyland 29, Peter Collihole 28.

NTP: 8th: Ian Dinsdale.

Tuesday 21 July

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Deb Butler 24.

Ball winners: Liz Maher 19, Gerrie Versteegen 15.

NTP: 8th: Pip Whitford.

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Linda Stone 3.

Best Scratch: Di Murphy 92.

Ball winners Judy Fogarty +5.

NTPs: 8th: Liz Collihole, 13th: Judy Fogarty.

Wednesday 22 July

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Gordon Paterson 37.

2nd Brendon Essex 35 c/b.

3rd John McKenzie 35 c/b.

Ball winners: Gordon Hines 35, Jez Rigoni 34, Daniel Lewis 34, Wayne Hibberson 34, Keith Moorhead 34, Trevor Nippress 34, Michael Baillie 33, Brian Lee 33, Martin VanRhee 32, David Richards 32 c/b.

NTPs: 4th: Nigel Cooper. 8th: Terry Docherty. 13th: Nigel Cooper.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 19 July

Men's: Wednesday 15 July

9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Peter King 13 points.

Runner Up: John Walker 12 points.

Ball winners: Arnold Sparks, Jack Dean, Graham Whitehead.

Medley Competition: Friday 17 July

18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Lexi Bush 39 points.

Runner Up: Mitchell Bush 36 points.

Men's: Saturday 18 July

18 Hole Stableford

A Grade winner: Matthew Walsh 40 points.

A Grade runner up: Mathew Tucker 39 points C/B.

B Grade winner: Jack Davies 36 points.

B Grade runner up: Lindsay Steer 32 points.

C Grade winner: Corey Bradley 36 points C/B.

C Grade runner up: Angus McCoy 36 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Jason McCoy, Drew Winter, Chris Oates, Trevor Cooper, Christopher Martens, Ken Miller, Matt Nicolosi, Simon Patterson, Leo McCoy, Andy Raison, Stephen Noble, Michael Clark, Max Patterson, Don Clutterbuck, Marley Stevenson.

NTPs 2nd: Trevor Cooper, 4th: Marley Stevenston, 7th: Trevor Cooper, 13th: Mathew Tucker, 16th: Michael Webster, 18th: Michael Clarke.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Ian Rundell.

RSL Voucher NTP 12th - Lucky Draw: Lindsay Steer

Birdies: Subway - Matthew Walsh, Jarred Clark, Christopher Martens.

Secret 6: Mathew Tucker.

Raffle Winner: Geoff Webster.

WANG CROQUET

Results Monday 20 July

Joan Dyson and Terry Wilson d Maureen O'Keefe and Gavan Kelly 7/3,

Susan Fischer and Jed Hart d Cheryle Beckley and Christine Ireland 7/6,

Janet Kelly d Bronwyn Townsend 7/6.

During game one on Monday, Gavan Kelly achieved a hoop-in-one by running hoop eight from beside hoop seven.

On Wednesday, 12 members enjoyed playing in the very pleasant winter sunshine.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WANG TABLE TENNIS

Round 5, Wednesday 15 July results.

A Grade: Boralma Berkshire (John Wright, Sienna Bajada, John Bajada) def Somerset Comms (Ken Parker, Markus Angehrn, Ash Wurtz) final rubber score 9/2.

Match wins: Singles: John Wright 3, S Bajada 2, J Bajada 2, A Wurtz 2.

Doubles: J Wright/J Bajada 1, J Wright/S Bajada 1.

Nathan Vincent Contracting (Nathan Vincent, Tom Brown, Evan Kibble) def Yellow Boots (Austin Lindner, Mark Comensoli, Steve Picken) final rubber score 9/2.

Match wins: Singles: N Vincent 3, T Brown 3, E Kibble 1, A Lindner 1, M Comensoli 1.

Doubles: T Brown/E Kibble 1, N Vincent/E Kibble 1.

B Grade: Nathan Vincent Contracting (Jesse O’Brien, James Loughnan) def Yellow Boots (Gary Coad, Ted Tatulaschwili) final rubber score 3/2.

Match wins: J O’Brien 1, J Loughnan 2, T Tatulaschwili 1. Doubles G Coad/T Tatulaschwili.

Somerset Communications (Jaimon Howell, Robert Voss) def Auto 8 (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes) final rubber score 3/2.

Match wins: Singles: R Voss 2, P Fitzgerald 1, A Holmes 1. Doubles: J Howell/R Voss.

C Grade: Nathan Vincent Contracting (Minnie Mittal , Stephen Alger) def Auto 8 (Vedanshi Motepalli, Julie Lindner) final rubber score 3/2.

Match wins: Singles: M Mittal 1, S Alger 1, J Lindner 2. Doubles: M Mittal /S Alger.

N.E. Ag & Industrial (Matt Curran, Isaac Hackett) def Somerset Comms (Renee McCarthy, Anant Motepalli) final rubber score 4/1.

Match wins: M Curran 2, I Hackett 1, R McCarthy 1. Doubles: M Curran/I Hackett.

The Club Championships will be played for all grades both singles and doubles on Wednesday 29 July.

Enquiries to T Brown (president) 0429 809 927 or Email wangarattatabletennis@gmail.com.

The Table Tennis shed at the Showgrounds is open every Wednesday from 6pm prior to competition commencing at 7pm.