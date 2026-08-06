JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 30 July

Ladies 18 Hole Par

Winner: Lee Freeland -3.

Ball winners: Judy Fogarty -4 C/B, Alison Comensoli -4.

NTPs - 4th: Vicki Moorhead, 13th: Judy Fogarty, 17th: Marilyn Pane.

Saturday 1 August

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Mary Jones 37.

Ball winners: Marion Hunt 36.

NTPs - 4th: Mary Jones, 8th: Liz Collihole, 13th: Liz Collihole, 17th: Denise Rigoni.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Ian Dinsdale 37. 2nd: Jim Moore 35 C/B. 3rd: Trevor Nippress 35. 4th: Pat Ernst 35.

Ball winners: Wayne Hibberson, Glenn O’Connell, Steve Fisher 35; Alex Jones 34; Michael Tanner, Ian Mills, Ray Hyland, Geoff Nicholson, David Richards 33; Gary Dinsdale, Zac Hedin, Gordon Paterson 32.

NTPs - 4th: Aaron Kungl, 8th: Glenn Hunt, 13th: Rodney Sebire.

Sunday 2 August

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Tanu Nu’u 35. 2nd: Lee Freeland 34 C/B.

Ball winners: Thomas Aggett 34, Tamara O’Connor 33, Glenn Ryan 32 C/B, Daryl Johnstone.

NTPs - 4th: Thomas Aggett, 8th: Thomas Aggett, 13th: Glenn Ryan.

Monday 3 August

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Peter Collihole 34. 2nd: Keith Moorhead 33 C/B.

Ball winners: Eon Scott 33, Trevor Nippress 33, Alex Gibbs 33, Gary Dinsdale 33, Ian Dinsdale 33, Michael Monro 33, Andrew Walker 32 C/B, Martin VanRhee 32.

NTPs - 4th: Alex Jones, 8th: Andrew Walker, 13th: Alex Jones.

Tuesday 4 August

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Liz Collihole 19.

Ball winners: Deb Butler 18.

Franks Footwear Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Merrilyn Giacopelli 44. Runner Up: Di Murphy 37.

Ball winners: Sheree Coghill 33, Lianne Graham 31, Mary Jones c/b from Lee Freeland 31.

NTPs - 4th: Lianne Graham, 8th: Vicki Moorhead, 13th: Di Murphy, 17th: Di Murphy.

Wednesday 5 August

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Glenn O’Connell 38. 2nd: Keith Moorhead 37. 3rd: Gordon Hines 36.

Ball winners: Andrew Walker 35 c/b, Stephen McNaughton 35 c/b, Ian Mills 35, Danny Potter 33 c/b, Jim Moore 33 c/b, Brendon Essex 33, Ian Dinsdale 32 c/b, Michael Baillie 32 c/b.

NTPs - 4th: Gary Butler, 8th: Stan Goldsworthy, 13th: Edmund Santos, 17th: Gordon Hines.

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Kim Arnold 19.

Ball winners: Allen Mercer 18 c/b, Michael Tanner 18 c/b, Grant Williams 18.

NTPs - 4th: Garry Dickson, 8th: Mick Reidy.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 2 August 2026

Tuesday 28 July

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Barbara Woodward 22 points. Runner Up: Lorraine Adams 19 points.

18 Hole Stroke Event

Winners: Jan Hill 31 points. Runner Up: Wendy Stephens 30 points C/B.

NTPs - 2nd: Rhonda Bray, 4th: Kylie MacLeod, 13th: Jan Hill.

Wednesday 29 July

Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Peter King 15 points. Runner Up: John Walker 14 points.

18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Greg Allan 39 points. A Grade Runner Up: Chris Oates 38 points.

B Grade Winner: Matt Niedra 39 points. B Grade Runner Up: David Woodstock 34 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Dean Campagna, Trevor Clark, Dean Melloh, Bill Dodd, Peter Nolan, Stephen Noble, Matt Nicolosi.

NTPs - 2nd: Matthew Walsh, 4th: Robert Fischer, 7th: Michael Webster, 16th: Bill Dodd, 18th: Greg Allan.

Thursday 30 July

Women's: 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Lorraine Adams 29 points. Runner Up: Jan Hill 26 points.

Saturday 1 August

Men's 18 Hole Stroke Event

Men's Monthly Medal

A Grade Winner: Paul Judd 68 nett. A Grade Runner Up: Isaac Willett 70 nett C/B.

B Grade Winner: Michael Clark 62 nett. B Grade Runner Up: Dan Lacey 67 nett.

Ball Winners: Jack Dean, Dean Campagna, Trevor Cooper, Christopher Martens, Joseph Marjanovic Jnr, Trevor Clark, Max Patterson, Josh Wason, Ken Miller, Matt Niedra, Leo McCoy, Stephen Noble, Don Clutterbuck, Arnold Sparks, Ray Hutton.

NTPs – 2nd: Bill Dodd, 4th: Trevor Trimble, 7th: Kurt Schubert, 13th: Lachy Moore, 16th: Brannan Duffy, 18th: Peter Rundell.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Peter King. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - Lucky Draw: Stephen Noble.

Birdies: Subway - Isaac Willett. Secret 6: Michael Clark.

Raffle Winner: Matt Walsh.

Women's 18 Hole Stroke Event

Winner: Barbara Thomas 79 nett. Runner Up: Barbara Woodward 82 nett.

Sunday 2 August

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Riley Allan 39 points C/B. Runner Up: Michael Webster 39 points.

Ball Winners: Henry McInnes, Mitchell Bush, Darren Burns, Jason McCoy.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 3 August are as follows:

Joan Dyson and Jed Hart d Janet Kelly and Maureen O'Keefe 7/2, Christine Ireland and Gavan Kelly d Yvonne McLaughlin and Cheryle Beckley 6/5, Nathan Reynolds and Terry Wilson d Julie Sheahan and Dawn Wind 5/2, Bronwyn Townsend d Wendy Burgess 7/6.

During game one, Dawn Wind ran hoop two from beside hoop one, while in another game, Christine Ireland ran hoops one and two with the one shot.

On Saturday, 18 members and two visitors from Beechworth battled through several games in excellent conditions.

Gavan Kelly of Wangaratta played particularly well, defeating David Box of Beechworth and Terry Wilson of Wangaratta 7/6.

Wednesday saw the return of Andy Barbero from the UK, where he played in the British Open Golf Croquet Tournament.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

Tuesday 28th July, Beechworth to Lake Kerferd.

There were eight brave participants on this winter walk, with a planned distance of about 14km.

We met up at Camp Street (Beechworth) to face a very cold day, but the forecast rain didn’t eventuate.

We walked up and down the southern shore of Lake Sambell, then took the track to Lake Kerferd.

Here we had an early lunch at the Lake (bitterly cold from windchill) then ambled back to Camp Street, via the same route to the northern side of Lake Sambell, then part of the Tree Walk.

Overall, an easy/moderate walk, although the track was quite water-logged in many places.

It was a very enjoyable walk, and the wattle blooms were quite prolific.

Coming Events

Saturday 8 August, Mount Stanley.

Track on a well-formed bush road through native forest, leading to Mount Stanley, with spectacular views of the valleys, hills and mountains, near and far.

260m ascent/descent, medium, 9km – Marita, 0427 521 122.

Tuesday 18 August, Warby Ovens National Park, Killawarra Forest.

A walk in the Killawarra Forest, including Wallaby Hill with wildflowers appearing.

6km, easy to medium – Andy, 0439 209 749.