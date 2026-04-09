JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Wednesday, 1 April

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Brian Thomas 39. 2nd: Jade Galvan 38. 3rd: Brad Laywood 37.

Ball winners: Andrew Kelly 35, Gordon Paterson 35, Martin VanRhee 34, Stephen McNaughton 34, Nigel Cooper 34, Neville Hogan 33, Jim Moore 33, Dave Anderson on C/b 33.

Eagle on 15th – Andrew Kelly.

NTPs - 4th: Andrew Kelly, 8th: Stephen McNaughton, 13th: Martin VanRhee, 17th: Keith Moorhead.

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Mick Reidy 20. 2nd: Mark Dean 18 C/B.

Ball winners: Matt Walker 18, Jim D’Arcy 18, Jack Stamp 16 C/B, Ray Gibbs 16.

NTPs - 4th: Jack Stamp, 8th: Ian Dinsdale.

Friday, 3 April

Good Friday Stableford Medley

Winner: Colin Braden 38. 2nd: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 37. 3rd: Tany Nu’u 36 C/B.

Ball winners: Zac Hedin 36, Gary Butler 35, Glenn Ryan 34 C/B, Benjamin Bonwick 34, Rodney Sebire 33 C/B, Daniel Salmon 33.

NTPs - 4th: Glenn Ryan, 8th: Ollie Andrew, 13th: Ollie Andrew, 17th: Ollie Andrew.

Saturday, 4 April

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Frances Duffy 36.

Ball winners: Di Murphy 34, Josie Fitzsimons 32.

NTPs - 4th: Vicki Moorhead, 8th: Kelly Roberts, 13th: Josie Fitzsimons, 17th: Melody Adams.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Joesph Marjanovic Jnr 39. 2nd: Barry Adams 38. 3rd: Jeffrey Elliott 37 C/B. 4th: Jim D’Arcy 37 C/B.

Ball winners: Gordon Paterson 37 C/B, Alex Jones 37, Geoff Nicholson 36 C/B, Glenn Ryan 36, Andrew Charles 35 C/B, Pat Ernst 35 C/B, Ian Dinsdale 35 C/B, Martin VanRhee 35, Mal White 34 C/B, Caleb Mazema 34 C/B, Michael Lugg on C/B from others 34 C/B.

Eagle: 15th Joesph Marjanovic Jnr.

NTPs - 4th: Tim Bayles, 8th: Gary Butler, 13th: Pat Ernst, 17th: Gordon Paterson.

Sunday, 5 April

Easter Sunday Medley Stableford

Winner: Ian Muller 34 C/B.

Ball winners: Kellie Roberts 34, Ange Mitchell 33.

NTPs - 13th: Glenn Ryan, 17th: Ange Mitchell.

Monday, 6 April

Easter Monday Stableford Medley

Winner: Peter Challman 38. 2nd: Mark Dean 37. 3rd: Eddie Luke 34 C/B.

Ball winners: Gary Dinsdale 34, Gordon Paterson 34, Wayne Hibberson 33, Mick Reidy 33, Keith Moorhead 33, Peter Collihole 32, Lachlan Moore 32 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Gordon Patterson, 8th: Pat Ernst, 13th: Pat Ernst, 17th: Geoff Day.

Tuesday, 7 April

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Debbie Butler 24.

Ball winners: Liz Maher 22.

Wednesday, 8 April

Men’s 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr -3. 2nd: Robert Hancock -2. 3rd: Gary Butler -1.

Ball winners: Doug Ritchens E, Daniel Lewis E, Glenn O’Connel +1, Mick Reidy +2, Peter Challman +2, Ian Dinsdale +2, Keith Moorhead +2, Ian Mills +2, Ray Hyland +4 C/B.

Eagle: Andrew Kelly on the 9th.

NTPs - 4th: Phillip Bebb, 8th: Neville Hogan, 13th: Gary Butler.

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Garry Dickson 19.

Ball winners: Brendan Nolan 18, Brian Luxford 17, Mark Nolan 15.

NTPs - 13th: Alan White.

Thursday, 9 April

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Liz Maher 19.

Ball winners: Bruna McDonald 15.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 5 April

Tuesday, 31 March

18 Hole 2 Person Stableford Multiplier Event

Winner: Nora Martin and Julie McInnes 77 points. Runner Up: Kylie MacLeod and Carolyn Sullivan70 points.

Ball Winners: Janette Collier and Glenda Dodson.

NTPs - 2nd: Julie McInnes, 4th: Kylie MacLeod.

Wednesday, 1 April

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Leo McCoy 43 points. Runner Up: Ken Miller 39 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Carl Stibilj, Matt Nicolosi, Steve Bismire, Robert Watson, Peter Maddern, Trevor Trimble.

NTPs – 2nd: Steve Bismire, 4th: Steve Bismire, 7th: Michael Cordier, 13th: Michael Webster, 16th: Gregory Sullivan, 18th: Michael Webster.

9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Peter King 18 points. Runner Up: John Walker 17 points.

Ball Winners: Leonard Chandler.

Thursday, 2 April

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Maggie Ray 21 points. Runner Up: Karen Smith 16 points.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Kylie MacLeod 42 points. Runner Up: Janette Collier 36 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Lorraine Adams.

NTPs - 2nd: Lorraine Adams, 4th: Kylie MacLeod, 13th: Janette Collier, 18th: Janette Collier.

Saturday, 4 April

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Julian Bau 38 points C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Christopher Martens 38 points.

B Grade Winner: Steve Bismire 41 points. B Grade Runner Up: Andrew Brereton 38 points.

C Grade Winner: Perry Faletanoai 48 points. C Grade Runner Up: Rodney Godde 38 points.

Ball Winners: Trevor Cooper, Joshua Hensler, Isaac Willett, Jason Cranny, Jeremy Winter, Andrew Storer, Damian Kelly, Derek Hawksworth, Ray Hutton, Phillip Winnell, Mark Comensoli, Kent Braden, Paul Verdon, Gregory Sullivan, Jye Eykenboom, Peter King.

NTPs - 4th: Robert Holloway, 7th: Matt Fischer, 13th: Steve Bismire, 16th: Michael Cordier, 18th: Steve Bismire.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Christopher Martens. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Robert Holloway.

Birdies: Subway - Trevor Cooper. Secret 6: Perry Faletanoai. Raffle Winner: Mick Webster.

Women’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Barbara Thomas 37 points. Runner Up: Julie McInnes 33 points.

Sunday, 5 April

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Jack Davies 40 points. Runner Up: Isaac Willett 32 points.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 6 April are as follows:

Joan Dyson and Jed Hart d Wendy Waddington and Christine Ireland 7/5.

On Wednesday morning Terry Wilson defeated Jed Hart 26/17 in a game of Ricochet Croquet with Jed achieving a four-hoop break.

During one period, Jed scored 10 hoops while Terry scored none.

The NEDCA Pennant Competition commences on Wednesday, 15 April and runs until the end of May.

During that period, our mid-week playing day will be Thursday instead of Wednesday, so play will be at 1pm on Monday, Thursday and Saturday for Golf Croquet and 9am on Thursday morning for Ricochet.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WANG TABLE TENNIS

Round 2 results – Wednesday, 1 April.

A grade

Auto 8 (Ken Parker, Markus Angehrn, Ash Wurtz) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Rod Armstrong, Nathan Vincent, Kim Brown) - final rubber score 6/5.

Matches won: K Parker 2, A Wurtz 3, R Armstrong 2, N Vincent 1. Doubles: A Wurtz/ K Parker 1, R Armstrong/ N Vincent 1.

N.E. Ag & Industrial (Austin Lindner, Andrew Lindner, Steve Picken) def Yellow Boots (Tom Brown, John Bajada, Sienna Bajada) - final rubber score 6/5.

Matches won: Austin Lindner 1, Andrew Lindner 2, S Picken 1, T Brown 3, J Bajada 2, S Bajada 1. Doubles: A and A Lindner 1, A Lindner/S Picken 1.

B grade

Boralma Berkshire (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes) def N.E. Ag & Industrial (Aaron Plum, Jaimon Howell) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: P Fitzgerald 1, A Holmes 1, A Plum 2. Doubles: P Fitzgerald/A Holmes.

C grade

Auto 8 (Linda Francis, Julie Lindner) def N.E. Ag & Industrial (James Young, Matt Curran) - final rubber score 3/2.

Matches won: J Lindner 2, J Young 1, M Curran 1. Doubles: L Francis/J Lindner.

Boralma Berkshire (Stephen Alger, Reyansh Kanaskar) def Yellow Boots (Renee McCarthy, Isaac Hackett) - final rubber score 5/0.

Matches won: S Alger 2, R Kanaskar 2. Doubles S Alger/R Kanaskar.

Table tennis action continues on Wednesday, 22 April - shed will open every Wednesday during school term at 6pm for competition commencing at 7pm.

WARBY WALKERS

Sunday, 29 March - Mount Jack.

This mountain is situated on the north side of Rosewhite Gap, between Mudgegonga and Dederang.

It was a cool Sunday morning, which warmed up to a perfect weather day for a walk in the bush, with seven heading out.

To get to the start of the walk some 4WD-ing was required, luckily, we had two drivers who were able and willing to take us there.

After a wee stop and a cuppa we set off.

We split into two groups - four of us did a shorter walk of about 6km, and the remaining three did a longer walk of 12km.

The terrain was a mixture of undulating bush tracks with steeper sections in beautiful bush land.

Scars of the 2009 fires were still noticeable.

To end the adventure, we stopped at the Ovens Hotel for a late afternoon tea, and pleasant conversations.

Tuesday, 7 April - Tuan Track, north of Chiltern.

This was a 7.5km walk through a beautiful ironbark forest, and our group of eight set off from the junction of Depot Road/Rutherglen Road, just to the north of Chiltern township.

Tuan Track is named after a local species of marsupial, and from the start it was about 350m to the camping area, and then about 1.5km to the Babbler Track turn-off, via Tuan Track.

Ignoring this turn-off, we continued through to Bartley Track - the Bartley Family were early pioneers in this area, and their former homestead site would be encountered later in the walk.

We followed Bartley Track through to the environs of the Chiltern-Howlong Road, and just prior to meeting up with this stretch of bitumen, there is an irregular series of orange triangles (pointing to the left – north) which guided us northwards to the return portion of Bartley Track (via a short section on the gravel of Mount Pleasant Road).

There is an information board in this area, giving the history of the Bartley Family - some of their fruit trees are also nearby, and we enjoyed morning tea in this area.

Following Bartley Track, the return portion of Tuan Track was encountered at the top of a ridge, and the camping area was then reached at about 7km.

It was now time for a much talked about lunch, and we took advantage of some of the seating at the camping area.

From here it was a further 350m back to our vehicles.

It was a great walk, on a lovely sunny day, with many points of interest.

Coming Events

Sunday, 12 April - Mount Samaria State Park.

Medium plus hard options, following the Wileman’s Track to Mount Samaria, a walk through forest, and a few steep sections.

Amazing views at the summit and the falls (if there has been sufficient rain).

15km or 10.5km without the summit – Michael, 0447 617 880.

Monday, 20 April - Beechworth Historic Park from Ingram’s Rock to Spring Creek and return to Ingram's Rock via Pines track.

The surface of the track is rough, and there is a steep section, for a total of 7km. Medium level - Gerri 0438 282 259.