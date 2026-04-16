JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday, 9 April

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Jackie O’Brien 36.

Ball winners: Di Murphy 34.

NTPs - 4th: Pip Whitford, 8th: Kaye Pink, 13th: Jackie O’Brien, 17th: Di Murphy.

Saturday, 11 April

Ladies 18 Hole Par

Winner: Alison Smith -1.

Ball winners: Tamara O’Connor -2 C/B, Linda Stone -2.

NTPs - 4th: Jackie O’Brien, 13th: Tamara O’Connor.

Men’s President Trophy Par

Winner: Ian Dinsdale +5. 2nd: Ray Hyland +4. 3rd: David O’Connor +2 C/B. 4th: Daniel Fogarty +2.

Ball winners: Doug Ritchens +1, Rick Harnwell 0 C/B, Zac Hedin 0, Alan Sands 0, Fraser Judd 0, Thomas Aggett -1, Jack Stamp -2 C/B, Glenn Ryan -2, Jim D’Arcy -2, Alan White -2, Gordon Paterson -2, Jeffrey Elliott -2, Peter Challman -2, Colin Braden -3 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Thomas Aggett, 8th: Ian Dinsdale, 13th: Pat Ernst, 17th: Rick Harnwell.

Sunday, 12 April

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Jack Lloyd 38.

Ball winners: Trevor Morris 31 C/B.

NTPs - 8th: Grant Williams.

Monday, 13 April

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: John Batchelor 38. 2nd: Pat Ernst 36.

Ball winners: Ian Mills 35 C/B, John McKenzie 35, Keith Moorhead 35, Stan Goldsworthy 34 C/B, Bill O’Brien 34, Ray Hyland 33.

NTPs - 4th: John McKenzie, 8th: Pat Ernst, 13th: Brian Carr.

Tuesday, 14 April

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Bruna McDonald 15.

Ball winners: Helene Gallo 13.

Wednesday, 15 April

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Steve Fisher 40. 2nd: Robert Hancock 40. 3rd: Nick Stebnyckt 39.

Ball winners: Glenn O’Connell 37, Grant Williams 37, Gordon Paterson 36, Trevor Nippress 36, Peter Challman 36, Jim Moore 35, Brad Laywood 35, Daniel Lewis on C/B from Gary Butler and Alex Jones 34.

NTPs - 4th: Steve Fisher, 8th: Ian Dinsdale, 13th: Gordon Paterson, 17th: Brad Laywood.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 13 April are as follows:

Julie Sheahan and Terry Wilson d Dawn Wind and Margaret Bennett 7/3, Wendy Burgess and Cheryle Beckley d Nathan Reynolds and Janet Kelly 5/4, Susan Fischer and Yvonne Mc Lalaughlin d Wendy Waddington and Gavan Kelly 7/4.

Last weekend the Victorian Golf Croquet Regional Singles finals were held in Melbourne with the division one winner being Shane Downie of Gippsland.

Division two was won by Kevin Norton of Goulburn Valley and division three by Craig Pearson of Geelong Region.

The Lefel Shield, awarded for the greatest number of hoops run by a region, was taken out by Gippsland with 223 hoops, one more than Goulburn Valley.

Last Wednesday, Wangaratta hosted Benalla in the NEDCA Pennant Competition with Wangaratta victorious eight games to four.

During one game, Cheryle Beckley ran hoop 10 from 20 yards to win the game 7/3.

The NEDCA Pennant Competition commenced last Wednesday, 15 April and runs until the end of May.

During that period, our mid-week playing day will be Thursday instead of Wednesday, so play will be at 1pm on Monday, Thursday and Saturday for Golf Croquet and 9.00am on Thursday morning for Ricochet.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.