JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday, 26 February

Ladies Monthly Medal - Stroke

Winner: Josie Fitzsimons +1.

Ball winners: Debbie Butler C/B +2, Di Murphy +2.

NTPs - 8th: Melody Adams (Londrigan Finer Foods), 13th: Di Murphy (Reality Fine Clothing).

Saturday, 28 February

Opening Day 4 Person Ambrose Mixed/Ladies

Winners: Frances Duffey, Peter Sawyer, Donna Grady and Judy Fogarty 60.5.

Ball winners: Rick Harnwell, Geoff Nicholson, Alison Comensoli and Sharee Coghill 61.375.

NTPs - 4th: Jackie O’Brien, 8th: Linda Stone, 13th: Ros White, 17th: Alison Comensoli.

Opening Day- 4 Person Ambrose Men’s

Winners: David Richards, Matt Walker, Terry Docherty and Brian Thomas 50.625. Runners up: Gary Dinsdale, Colin Braden, Gary Butler and Wayne Hibberson 58.375.

Ball winners: Tanu Nu’u, Joshua Hartwig, Tony Greaves and Ed Day 58.75; Mal White, Michael Lugg, Doug Ritchens and Steve Richards 59.125; Peter Collihole, Russell Stone, Barry Adams and Melody Adams 59.125.

NTPs - 4th: Matt Walker, 8th: Rick Harnwell, 13th: Colin Braden, 17th: Wayne Roberts.

Sunday, 1 March

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Jon Wight 39. Runner up: Ian Muller 37.

Ball winners: Daine Porter 36, Wayne Hibberson C/B 35, Peter Evans 35.

NTPs - 4th: Mick Rigoni, 8th: Trevor Morris, 13th: Darren Jones, 17th: Denise Rigoni.

Monday, 2 March

Veterans 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Rog Henderson 36. Runner up: Russell Stone 35.

Ball winners: Stan Goldsworthy 32, Brian Carr 32, Trevor Nippress 32, Philip Bebb 32.

NTPs - 8th: Keith Moorhead, 13th: Stan Goldsworthy.

Tuesday, 3 March

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Marilyn Pane 35.

Ball winners: Jackie O’Brien 34, Liz Maher 33.

NTPs - 4th: Liz Maher, 13th: Jackie O’Brien, 17th: Marilyn Pane.

Wednesday, 4 March

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Brian Thomas 39. Runner Up: Ian Wiedemann 38. Third Place: Keith Moorhead 37.

Ball winners: Glenn Hunt 36, Dave Anderson 36, Pat Ernst 36, Steve Fisher 35, Alex Gibbs 35, Glenn Ryan 35, Michael Munro 34, Rob Handcock 34.

NTPs - 4th: Brad Laycock, 8th: Pat Ernst, 13th: Lawrence Miller, 17th: Ian Dinsdale.

Men’s 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Bill O’Brein 20.

Ball winners: Peter Evans 17, Alan Mercer 17.

NTPs - 4th: Bruce Poulter, 8th: Peter Evans.

Thursday, 5 March

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Jenny Henwood 17.

Ball winners: Debbie Butler 12.

WANGARATTA GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 1 March

Tuesday, 24 February

Women's 18 Hole 3-4 Peron Ambrose Event

Winners: Annie Wilson, Carolyn Sullivan and Janette Collier 61.33 nett. Runner Up: Jill Halbwidl, Glenda Dodson and Rhonda Bray 63 nett.

Ball Winners: Helen Tate, Julie McInnes, Sue McCall.

NTPs - 2nd: Glenda Dodson, 4th: Janette Collier, 13th: Janette Collier, 18th: Carolyn Sullivan.

Wednesday, 25 February

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Michael Webster 41 points. Runner Up: Dean Campagna 38 points.

Ball Winners: Ken Miller, Dennis Hill, Daniel Bihun, Leo McCoy, Joseph Hargreaves, Craig Donoghue, Trevor Trimble, Matthew Walsh, Bill Dodd.

NTPs – 2nd: Kurt Scubert, 4th: Dean Campagna, 7th: Max Webster, 13th: David Woodstock, 16th: Michael Webster, 18th: Michael Webster.

9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Sam Antonacci 21 points C/B. Runner Up: Bob Haynes 21 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Keith Fleet.

Thursday, 26 February

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Jill Halbwidl 17 points. Runner Up: Wendy Stephens 12 points.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Annie Wilson 42 points. Runner Up: Judith Brown 37 points.

Ball Winners: Kylie MacLeod, Rhonda Bray.

NTPs - 4th: Rhonda Bray, 18th: Glenda Dodson.

Saturday, 28 February

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event - 2 Ball

Winners: Jullian Bau and Gary Walder 84 points. Runners Up: Mitchell Bush 83 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Peter Rundell and Duane Kerwin, Trevor Trimble and Rod Moyle, Ian Rundell and John Southwell, Brian Clunning and Simon McKay, Tim Leslie.

NTPs – 2nd: Daniel Bihun, 4th: Andrew Storer, 7th: Brian Clunning, 13th: Ben Clarke, 16th: Adam Hall, 18th: Gary Walder.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Trevor Cooper. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Jeremy Winter.

Raffle Winner: Bob Murray.

Sunday, 1 March

Women’s Medley Competition

9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Leah Jenvey 24 points. Runner Up: Hannah Grady 19 points.

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Hayley Fischer 40 points. Runner Up: Nathan Bradley 38 points.

Ball Winners: Matt Fischer, Triv Naidpo.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 2 March are as follows:

Cheryle Beckley and Nathan Reynolds d Christine Ireland and Carol Plabov 7/6, Jed Hart and Gavan Kelly d Yvonne McLaughlin and Joan Dyson 6/4.

On Wednesday Terry Wilson defeated Robyn Muller and Jed Hart in a two-and-a-half hour

game of Ricochet.

During the game both Jed and Terry achieved three hoop breaks.

Play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday (Ricochet) and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday for Twilight play.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WANG PICKLEBALL

Results

Section: 1 - Bryan Wilson 52-27, Brent Ibrom 50-41, Sean Ievenieks 45-44, Brad Buss 42-44, Trish Phyland 25-60.

Section: 2 - Noel Boyd 60-39, Molly Booth 53-48, Russell O'Brien 50-59, Tracy Loyst 47-47, Lou Bell 46-53.

Section: 3 - Aaron Freeman 60-40, Mick Patford 50-50, Jodie Ramage 46-54, Geoff Allen 44-56.

Section: 4 - Kelly Clarkson 58-42, James Pursell 56-44, Shelley Buss 46-54, Tim Dickinson 40-60.

Section: 5 - Kate Meagher 59-34, Judith Pollard 48-41, Peter Ablazej 48-47, Georgia McGuffie 45-52, Steve Bishop 30-56.

Section: 6 - Mick Ryan 56-32, Graeme Cripps 51-37, Pauline Benton 41-47, Chris Jamieson 28-60.

Section: 7 - Jill Clayton 58-50, Amelie Booth 56-52, Jasmine Adams 54-54, Bernadette Costantino 48-60.

Section: 8 - Chino Cachola 60-22, Nancy Reid 49-46, Lyn Fletcher 41-45, Erin Matthews 41-54, Shirley O'Connor 31-55.

Ladder

Pursell, James 667/589; Ievenieks, Sean 661/360; McGuffie, Georgia 636/623; Benton, Pauline 616/609; Booth, Molly 616/651; Booth, Amelie 563/565; Freeman, Aaron 555/501; Ibrom, Brent 521/384; Allen, Geoff 518/544; Ablazej, Peter 518/596; Buss, Brad 509/514; Cripps, Graeme 505/451; Wilson, Bryan 479/330; Gaudion, Ken 476/464; Bell, Scott 469/497; Holmes, Dameon 459/455; Newton, Marg 459/477; Bell, Lou 459/540; Dickinson, Tim 444/496; Clayton, Jill 438/393; Costantino, Bernadette 421/418; Buss, Shelley 415/440; Reid, Nancy 403/452; Ramage, Jodie 394/397; Gibson, Bryan 390/289; Meagher, Kate 390/428; Loyst, Tracy 388/448; Phyland, Trish 380/393; Patford, Mick 379/370; Oudin, Patrick 375/375; Densten, Phil 366/362; Boyd, Noel 357/399; Pollard, Judith 341/304; Jamieson, Chris 323/409; Kazenwadel, Klaus 319/393; Smith, Daryl 318/253; Clarkson, Kelly 311/246; Gardner, Jackie 299/245; Johnston, Steve 291/280; Matthews, Erin 291/431; Hill, Wilma 261/307; Reid, Michael 247/325; Adams, Jasmine 213/190; Cachola, Chino 206/173; Robertson, Guy 199/180; Nguyen, Dao 177/260; Chivers, Tyson 171/115; Bell, Neville 170/283; O'Brien, Russell 162/141; Rogers, Sammy 156/120; Bishop, Steve 147/136; Robertson, Robyn 138/212; Fletcher, Lyn 132/153; Pell, Jimi 121/145; Williams, Harry 116/57; Ryan, Mick 114/77; Reid, Jennifer 109/148; Webb, Brian 96/85; McAliece, Rohan 89/180; Simsen, Sue 85/116; Wtwe, Win 55/42; Howse, Andrew 50/51; Williams, Emma 49/47; Wachter, Jane 42/52; Bal, Sartaj 35/60; O'Connor, Shirley 31/55.

WARBY WALKERS

20–22 February weekend at Falls Creek.

After a few cancellations due to fire risk and heat in the first two months of 2026, it was great to have our club back walking!!

Saturday Walk 3: There were eight walkers on the Langford East Aqueduct walk.

There were delightful scenes of snow gum covered hills, trickling streams, still ponds reflecting a clear blue sky, and attractive everlasting flowers.

Sunday Walk 1, short walk: A flurry of new short walkers joined our elite group for the final day of a great weekend of walks in the high plains.

A group of 14 members set off from the Wallace’s Hut car park and on down to the iconic hut.

Past Rover’s Hut we began the gently ascent up to the Cope Hut turn off, arriving at this classic hut for morning tea.

We wound our way back to Wallace’s Hut and its car park via the Australian Alpine Walking Track, concluding our 7.5km walk just in time to miss the coming rain and wind.

Sunday Walk 2: The walk to the Tawonga Huts and Mt Jaithmathang involved six walkers - following the Fainter Fire trail, the huts are about 4.5km away.

A magnificent grand tree is situated between the two huts and impressed all of us.

We were then suitably prepared for the climb to Mount Jaithmathang.

It was a steady uphill workout most of the time, with the occasional easy level ground which was always welcomed.

Our arrival at the summit top of almost 1850m was greeted with mother nature blowing a little more strongly.

After a 10-minute stop here for photos and admiring the views, most noticeably Mount Feathertop, it was decided that the huts made the better lunch stop amid the ensuing threatening weather.

Once back at the huts a rather short lunch stop was taken before our return along the same track all eager to beat the inevitable bad weather.

A total of 12.7km was recorded by GPS.

Coming Events

Tuesday, 10 March, Eldorado – A circuit walk from the Dredge, Eldorado township, swing bridge, back to the Dredge. 5km – Erin, 0419 200 998.

Saturday, 14 March, Clark’s Corner Circuit – A medium level walk in State Forest near

Stanley, on fire trails, plenty of shade along gravel roads. Terrain will be steep at times, so bring walking poles. 10km – Lesley, 0439 776 687.