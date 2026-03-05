More than 30 pickleball players from Wangaratta, North East Victoria and southern New South Wales will be vying for gold this weekend at the 2026 Radiance Wealth Victorian Pickleball Championships in Craigieburn.

The four-day event has attracted just under 1000 entrants from Victoria and interstate, highlighting the rapid growth of pickleball in Australia over recent years.

More than 40 courts at the Hume Tennis and Community Centre will host competition across six age brackets and a range of skill levels, with events including singles, skinny singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Wangaratta Hardcourt Tennis and Pickleball Club secretary Dameon Holmes, who has been playing pickleball for just nine months, will be competing at state championship level for the first time.

He will be competing in the men’s 35+ doubles and split age men’s doubles events.

“I started playing pickleball in June last year and I’m really looking forward to testing my skills and putting what I’ve learned through our club competitions into action,” Holmes said.

Organisers expect four days of high-quality competition and for local players the event represents a chance to showcase the strength of pickleball in North East Victoria on a state stage.