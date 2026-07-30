JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Wednesday 22 July

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Chris O’Keeffe 20.

Ball winners: Allen Mercer 18, Ron Smith 18, Brett Keir 17 c/b.

NTPs - 4th: Brett Keir, 8th: Grant Williams.

Thursday 23 July

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Robyn Barber 12 C/B.

Ball winners: Liz Maher 12, Deb Butler 11 C/B.

NTPs - 8th: Liz Collihole, 13th: Judy Fogarty.

Friday 24 July

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Robert Voss 41.

Ball winners: Densie Rigoni 38.

NTPs - 4th: Jez Rigoni, 13th: Bert Verwey.

Saturday 25 July

Ladies 18 Holes Stroke

Winner: Alison Comensoli 68.

Ball winners: Mary Jones 71, Kellie Roberts 72, Linda Stone 74.

NTPs - 4th: Alison Comensoli, 13th: Alison Comensoli, 17th: Melody Adams.

Men’s Monthly Medal Stroke

Winner: Michael Baillie - Medal Winner – 70. 2nd: Terry Docherty 71 c/b. 3rd: Adam Anderson 71. 4th: Dave Anderson 72 c/b.

Ball winners: Trevor Gunn, Cooper Drury, Brad Laywood 72; Charl de Mink, Ray Hyland 73; John McKenzie, Henry Donovan, Martin VanRhee, Alex Gibbs 74; Wayne Roberts, Gordon Paterson, Zac Hedin 75; Gary Dinsdale 76 c/b.

NTPs - 4th: Simon Groves (Pinsent Hotel), 8th: Gary Butler (Wang Lotto), 13th: Russell Stone (Town ‘n’ Country Tavern), 17th: Zac Guilfoyle.

Sunday 26 July

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Jacob Schonafinger 40. 2nd: Anthony Hill 38.

Ball winners: Glenn O’Connell 35, Leeanne Carmody 35, Dakota McAliece 34, Brad Laywood 34, Jon Wight 34, Glenn Ryan 34, Kellie Roberts 32.

NTPs - 4th: Jacob Schonafinger, 8th: Jacob Schonafinger.

Monday 27 July

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Trevor Nippress 38. 2nd: Ian Harbourd 35 c/b. 3rd: Ian Mills 35.

Ball winners: Alan Sands 34, Russell Stone 32, John McKenzie 32, Keith Moorhead 31 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Michael Munro, 8th: Keith Moorhead, 13th: Ian Harbourd,

Tuesday 28 July

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Deb Butler 17.

Ball winners: Pip Whitford 17.

NTPs - 8th: Liz Maher.

Wangaratta Gateway Ladies Monthly Medal 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Lee Freeland 67.

Ball winners: Linda Stone 74, Vichi Moorhead 74.

Best Scratch: Di Murphy 87.

NTPs - 4th: Di Murphy (Pinsent Hotel), 8th: Di Murphy (Londrigan Finer Foods), 13th: Judy Fogarty (Aroma Deli), 17th: Linda Stone (Wang Kebabs).

Wednesday 29 July

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Pat Ernst 38. 2nd: Brendon Essex 37. 3rd: Alex Gibbs 36.

Ball winners: Philip Bebb 35, Stan Goldsworthy 34 c/b, Ian Mills 34, Steve Fisher 33 c/b, David Bramich 33 c/b, Trevor Gunn 33, Terry Docherty 32 c/b, Carmine Pane 32 c/b.

NTPs - 4th: Carmine Pane, 8th: Glenn O’Connell, 13th: Brad Laywood, 17th: Brad Laywood.

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Allen Mercer 17.

Ball winners: Michael Tanner 17, Peter Evans 16, Bert Verwey 15, Ron Smith 14, Chris O’Keeffe 14 c/b.

Thursday 30 July

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Liz Collihole 19.

Ball winners: Maureen Gamble 16, Robyn Barber 15 C/B.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 26 July

Tuesday 21 July

18 Hole Stroke Event

Women's Monthly Medal

Winners: Lorraine Adams 70 nett. Runner Up: Glenda Dodsom 73 nett.

Ball Winners: Liz Madden, Maggie Ray, Jan Hill, Karen Smith, Rhonda Bray.

NTPs - 4th: Liz Madden, 13th: Jan Hill.

Least Putts: Glenda Dodson 25 putts.

Wednesday 22 July

Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Leonard Chandler 11 points C/B. Runner Up: Peter King 11 points.

18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Greg Allan 38 points. A Grade Runner Up: Matt Nicolosi 36 points.

Ball Winners: Ken Wickham, Ken Miller, Trevor Clark, Chris Oates, Phillip Winnell.

NTPs - 2nd: Maurie Braden, 13th: Chris Oates, 16th: Dean Campagna, 18th: Michael Webster.

Thursday 23 July

Women's 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Kylie MacLeod 31 points. Runner Up: Karen Smith 27 points.

NTPs - 4th: Kylie MacLeod.

Saturday 25 July

Men's 18 Hole Par Event

A Grade Winner: Maurie Braden +6. A Grade Runner Up: Henry McInnes +2.

B Grade Winner: Stephen Smith +3. B Grade Runner Up: Ken Miller 0 C/B.

C Grade Winner: Don Clutterbuck +4. C Grade Runner Up: Michael Clark +3.

Ball Winners: Russell Wallace, Trevor Clark, David O'Brien, Max Webster, James Ranson, Mitchell Bush, Ray Hutton, Dan Lacey, Leo McCoy, Robert Murray, Angus McCoy, Lewis Sharrock, Kelvin McInnes, Dion Ploegmakers.

NTPs – 2nd: Robert Holloway, 4th: Thomas Aggett, 7th: Max Webster, 13th: Drew Winter, 16th: Robert Holloway, 18th: Stephen Smith.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Max Webster. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - Lucky Draw: Peter Draw.

Eagles: 10th Hole - Max Webster. Secret 6: Paul Verdon.

Raffle Winner: Hudson Membrey.

Sunday 26 July

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Quinton Cooke 39 points. Runner Up: Justin Russell 36 points.

Ball Winners: Brett McMahon.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 27 July are as follows:

Janet Kelly and Maureen O'Keefe d Bronwyn Townsend and Terry Wilson 7/6, Christine Ireland and Jed Hart d Wendy Burgess and Yvonne McLaughlin 7/3, Cheryle Beckley d Gavan Kelly 7/4.

During game one, Terry Wilson ran hoop 10 from 27 yards, and in game two Wendy Burgess put her ball through the back of hoop 13 from 20 yards and won the game 7/6 with her next shot.

On Wednesday, 12 members enjoyed some games in the winter sunshine, until rain interrupted play.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

Saturday, 25 July - Beechworth to Everton Upper.

Ten enthusiastic Warby Walkers celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Everton to Beechworth Rail Line by walking the 13kms from old Beechworth Station to Everton/Diffey Road.

In foggy, chilly conditions we passed through the amazing cuttings all constructed in 1876 by manual labour using pick, shovel, wheelbarrow, and horse-drawn carts.

There were about 500 workers employed on the project who built 30+ bridges, and excavated 40+ cuttings.

They lived in a temporary tent and bark camp and also built local brick kilns to fire bricks for numerous bridges and culverts along the steep route.

The line closed 50 years ago in 1976 but can still be travelled by bike or on foot.

Coming Events

Sunday, 9 August - Mount Stanley.

Track on a well-formed bush road through native forest, leading to Mount Stanley, with spectacular views of the valleys, hills and mountains, near and far - 260m ascent/descent.

Medium, 9km – Marita, 0427 521 122.

Tuesday, 18 August - Warby Ovens National Park, Killawarra Forest.

A walk in the Killawarra Forest, including Wallaby Hill with wildflowers appearing.

Easy to medium, 6km – Andy, 0439 209 749