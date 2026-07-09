JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Saturday 4 July

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Marion Hunt 40.

Ball winners: Val Ellis 34, Linda Stone 34.

NTPs - 4th: Marion Hunt, 8th: Val Ellis, 13th: Ali Comensoli, 17th: Ali Comensoli.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Adrian Speziale 40. 2nd: Robert Skase 38. 3rd: Stan Goldsworthy 36 c/b. 4th: Ken Beitzel 36.

Ball winners: Thomas Aggett, Gordon Hines 35; Adam Anderson, Wayne Hibberson, Michael Lugg 34; Kelvin Archer, Peter Collihole, Steve Deverell, Alan Sands, Ian Dinsdale, Rod Sebire 33; Jacob Schonafinger 32; Brad Laycock 31 c/b.

NTPs - 4th: Joe Marjanovic Jnr, 8th: Rod Sebire, 17th: Kelvin Archer.

Sunday 5 July

Dal Zotto Wines 4 Person Ambrose Men’s

Winners: Leigh Barry, Anthony Hill, Brendan Sessions, Bruce Reid 56. Runners Up: Nick Stebnyckyt, Nic Bonwick, Tom Essex, Aidan Butler 58.

Longest Drives - 1-18: Lachlan Thompson. 19+: Aaron Stoner.

NTPs - 4th: Mike Fitzsimons, 8th: Ian Dinsdale, 13th: Sam Richards, 17th: Gordon Paterson.

Dal Zotto Wines 4 Person Ambrose Mixed/ Ladies

Winners: Di Murphy, June Hateley, Albert Gigl, Ben Naish 55.875. Runners up: Brendan Nolan, Deb Nolan, James Anderson, Janelle Anderson 56.875.

Longest Drives - 1-27: Alison Comensoli. 28+: Dakota McAliece.

NTPs - 4th: Di Murphy, 8th: Di Murphy, 13th: Josie Fitzsimons, 17th: Tina Cook.

Tuesday 7 July

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Geerie Versteegen 21.

Ball winners: Kaye Pink 29.

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Angela Mitchell on c/b 36.

Ball winners: Janet Wraith 36, Joy Hester 32.

NTPs - 4th: Janet Wraith, 8th: Angela Mitchell, 13th: Josie Fitzsimons, 17th: Angela Mitchell.

Wednesday 8 July

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Mick Reidy 18. 2nd: Jim D’Arcy 17 c/b.

Ball winners: Brett Keir 17 c/b, Grant Williams 17, Alan Sands 16 c/b, Garry Dickson 16.

NTPs - 4th: Grant Williams, 8th: Mick Reidy.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 6 July are as follows:

Robyn Muller and Bronwyn Townsend d Susan Fischer and Terry Wilson 7/3, Christine Ireland and Maureen O'Keefe d Wendy Burgess and Nathan Reynolds 7/3.

Last week Terry Wilson played in a Ricochet Croquet Tournament at Traralgon, but

unfortunately, finished out of the placings.

Then, on the weekend, he refereed the Victorian Mixed Doubles at the Victorian Croquet Centre

in Melbourne which was won by Owen Dickinson of Essendon partnered by Helen Gammon of Kew.

On Wednesday afternoon several members and a first-time visitor, Tony, enjoyed several games

in very pleasant, sunny conditions.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice-president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.