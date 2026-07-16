JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 9 July

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Janet Wraith 74. 2nd: Vicki Moorhead 75.

Ball winners: Lee Freeland 78 C/B, Judy Fogarty 78, Mary Jones 79.

NTPs - 4th: Leeanne Carmody, 8th: Lee Freeland, 13th: Val Ellis, 17th: Sheree Coghill.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Gerrie Versteegen 16.

Ball winners: Pip Whitford 14.

Saturday 11 July

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Mary Jones 37.

Ball winners: Lee Freeland 34, Angela Mitchell 32.

NTPs - 8th: Marion Hunt.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Adam Anderson 39. 2nd: Alex Jones 38. 3rd: Ken Beitzel 36 c/b.

Ball winners: Daniel Lewis 36 c/b, Brad Laywood 36, Adrian Speziale 36, Brendon Essex 35 c/b, Steve Fisher 35, Simon Williams 35, Darren Jones 34 c/b, Peter Collihole 34, Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 34, Glen O’Connell 34, Gordon Hines 33 c/b.

NTP - 4th: Dave Anderson, 8th: Alex Gibbs, 13th: Ian Harbourd, 17th: Ken Beitzel.

Sunday 12 July

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Brad Laywood 36.

Ball winners: Kellie Roberts 32, Bert Verwey 30 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Brad Laywood, 8th: Felix Gamze, 13th: Kellie Roberts.

Monday 13 July

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Martin VanRhee 35. 2nd: Ian Mills 33 C/B.

Ball winners: Philip Bebb 33, Russell Stone 31 C/B, Keith Moorhead 31, Peter Collohole 31.

NTPs - 4th: Ian Harbourd, 8th: Russell Stone, 13th: Gary Dinsdale.

Tuesday 14 July

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Robyn Barber 20.

Ball winners: Merrilyn Giacopelli 16.

Wednesday 15 July

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Brad Laywood 36 c/b. 2nd: Keith Moorhead 36. 3rd: Stan Goldsworthy 34 c/b.

Ball winners: Ian Dinsdale 34 c/b, Steve Fisher 34, Jim Moore 33, Wayne Pegler 32 c/b, Stephen McNaughton 32 c/b, Pat Ernst 32, Andrew Kelly 32.

NTPs - 4th: Geoff Veldman, 8th: Gordon Paterson, 13th: Ray Hyland, 17th: Rick Harnwell.

9 Hole Medley Stableford

Winner: Matt Walker 18.

Ball winners: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr 16, Rog Henderson 15 c/b, Mick Tanner 15, Allen Mercer 14 c/b.

NTPs - 13th: Bruce Poulter.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 12 July

Wednesday 8 July

Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Keith Fleet 9 points. Runner Up: Walter Auer 8 points.

18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Mathew Tucker 38 points. A Grade Runner Up: Arnold Sparks 35 points

Ball Winners: Ashley Clayton.

NTPs - 2nd: Ashley Clayton, 4th: Matthew Walsh, 7th: Ashley Clayton, 16th: Mathew Tucker, 18th: Arnold Sparks.

Thursday 9 July

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Rhonda Bray 12 points. Runner Up: Maggie Ray 11 points C/B.

Saturday 11 July

Men's 18 Hole Stroke Event

Men's Monthly Medal

A Grade Winner: Craig Donoghue 68 nett C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Jack Dean 68 nett.

B Grade Winner: Adam Kupke 66 nett. B Grade Runner Up: Trevor Trimble 68 nett.

A Grade Monthly Medal Winner: Craig Donoghue. B Grade Monthly Medal Winner: Trevor Trimble.

Ball Winners: Glen Seymour, Kurt Schubert, Trevor Clark, Tim Leslie, Peter Rundell, Charl DeMink, Mark Flack, Dan Lacey, Stephen Smith, Simon Patterson, Wayne Kupke, Stephen Noble, Matt Nicolosi, Paul Miles, Phillip Dally, Daine Porter.

NTPs – 2nd: Michael Webster, 4th: Robert Voss, 7th: David Altair, 13th: Simon Patterson, 16th: Trevor Clark, 18th: Jason McCoy.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Robert Voss. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - Lucky Draw: David Altair

Eagles: 8th Hole - Ashley Clayton. Secret 6: Mark Flack.

Thursday 16 July

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Kaye Pink 18.

Ball winners: Carol Myles 15, Liz Maher 13, Gerrie Versteegan 12, Jill Halbwidl 10.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 13 July are as follows:

Maureen O'Keefe and Roger Calloway d Susan Fischer and Terry Wilson 7/3, Joan Dyson d Janet Kelly 7/6.

Roger Calloway of Bendigo was visiting the area and called in for a few games with our members.

On Wednesday, eleven members and a local Come and Try participant enjoyed playing in the winter sunshine.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.