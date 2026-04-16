Div 3 Women

The Wangaratta Dragons division three women’s side delivered a determined and spirited performance on Saturday, battling out a hard-fought 0–0 draw against Wodonga.

Despite the scoreboard remaining unchanged, the game was anything but quiet.

The Dragons showed composure across all lines, with a number of standout performances coming from the club’s rising stars.

Under 14 players Caitlyn Barnden, Elsie Cunneen, Stella Grotegoed, and Emily Edwards were exceptional, stepping up confidently against more experienced opposition.

Their energy, skill, and willingness to contest every ball played a crucial role in keeping the Dragons competitive throughout the match.

The team was further strengthened by the inclusion of under 16 players Amelia McAliece and Marianne Edwards.

Both players showed maturity beyond their years, contributing strongly to the team’s structure and maintaining pressure around the contest.

Leading the way were experienced figures Emma Gall, the under 14 girls coach, and Dragons life member Lesley Forman.

Their leadership and composure provided a steadying influence, guiding the younger players and setting the standard with their work rate and decision-making.

The match highlighted the depth of young talent within the club and demonstrated a strong foundation for the future.

With a blend of youth and experience working cohesively, the Wangaratta Dragons will take confidence into their next outing.

Div 3 Men’s Green

The Wangaratta Dragons division three men’s Green team delivered an impressive performance on the weekend, securing a dominant 4–0 victory over Wodonga.

A standout moment came from division two men’s coach Mathew Russell, who stepped into goals and proved to be a rock-solid last line of defence.

His experience and calm presence ensured Wangaratta remained untroubled throughout the match, keeping a clean sheet with confidence.

In the midfield, young talent Zander Gillies showcased exceptional control and maturity beyond his years.

Dictating the tempo of the game, Gillies not only linked play effectively but also found the back of the net with a well-earned goal, capping off a strong all-round performance.

Rising junior James Wheeler also made his mark on the scoreboard, demonstrating great positioning and composure to add another goal for the Dragons.

The team’s success was further anchored by experienced figures Tim Longman, Michael Wheeler, and Stewart Kerr, whose leadership and consistency kept the side structured and focused from start to finish.

Their influence ensured the Dragons maintained pressure and control across all areas of the field.

Overall, it was a comprehensive team effort from Wangaratta, blending youth and experience seamlessly to secure a convincing win and build strong momentum for the season ahead.

Div 3 Men’s Yellow

For the first time in quite a number of years Wangaratta Dragons have been able to enter a second team in the div three competition.

With a number of new players and a couple of juniors stepping up for their first senior games the expectations of going against last year’s grand finalists were quite moderate.

The experienced heads of Shannon Beacom, Luke Mercer, Daniel Warner and Anthony Couche guided the team around the field, with Anthony having a particularly strong game in the backfield, the ‘young’ team played particularly well considering the level of experience.

The Yellow Dragons were able to keep the Magpies forwards very honest, repelling many waves, yet keeping the new goalie Joseph Robertson busy.

The Dragons were able to turn many defensive plays into attacking plays themselves, with Shannon Beacom and Nicholas Groves in the midfield working the ball forward towards Brendan Ryder and Andrew Groves in the forward line.

The only real blemish for the Dragons was letting in a goal with 30 seconds left on the clock in the first half but considering the skill level differential of the two teams, the Dragons took that as a great result.

As the game wore on the fitness levels of the two teams started to show late in the game as the field started to open up as the players started to drop in energy levels.

The Magpies were able to deflect in a second goal from a short corner midway through the second half to finish the game as victors 2-0.

The Yellow Dragons were buoyed by the result and will take their confidence into this weekend’s game at home in Wangaratta against the Falcons.

Div 2 Men

The division two men travelled to Wodonga on a cool Sunday morning to take on Wombats in the first game of the season.

The team picked up from where they left last season, with plenty of great teamwork and great ball control.

Scoring three goals in the first half, the team was looking strong.

Plenty of running from the midfield by Sam Couche, Mat Vogel, Shannon Beacom and Ollie Gillies moved the ball around in both attack and defence.

Coming out of the half-time break the teamwork dropped a fraction to allow the Wombats back into the game, scoring three goals of their own.

Going into the fourth quarter the teamwork picked back up again with solid defensive plays from Alex Doig, Xavier Bennet and Allex Ellem - Ellem had a particularly strong game with some great positional play throughout the game.

Up front, the forwards worked hard scoring another three goals in the second half, with Edward Robertson scoring a well-earned goal after positioning himself perfectly to deflect the ball past the Wombats goalie.

The 6-3 win has set a high bar for the rest of the season.

Div 2 Women

The Wangaratta division two women’s team kicked off their 2026 season with a strong and determined performance against Wombats on Sunday.

From the first whistle, the team demonstrated excellent communication, working cohesively across the field with strong partnerships forming in all areas of play.

Their passing was consistent and effective, allowing them to maintain control and create multiple attacking opportunities.

Every player gave their all throughout the match, showing great effort, commitment, and resilience in a true team performance.

Wangaratta secured two well-earned goals, with Kate Reilly and Alison Fitzgerald each finding the back of the net, but Wombats also managed to score, keeping the contest competitive.

At full time, Wangaratta came away with a 2–1 victory, marking a fantastic start to the season.

A great first hit-out for the team, with plenty to build on moving forward.