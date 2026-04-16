The latest round of North East Seniors tennis was held on Sunday at Wangaratta`s sheltered lawn courts in Merriwa Park.

The weather was threatening but down in the park the cold wind was minimal.

It was a well-attended event, featuring 37 players, support volunteers from the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Croquet and Pickleball Club, social players and spectators.

WLTCP secretary Michael Falkenberg and tournament secretary Frank Harris were delighted with the turnout, making it possibly the most-attended seniors event for the season.

While the tennis action was unbelievable, one of the biggest hits was the catering.

Catering coordinator Wendy Hall commented that players appreciate the fact so much of the generous catering at WLTCP comes from the members and so is all homemade food, something she feels is a real attraction for players.

“No one goes hungry here in Wangaratta,” said club volunteer Max McAuliffe.

Players ranging in age from their thirties to eighty plus came from as far away as Canterbury in Melbourne to Albury, and many clubs in between.

Falkenberg noted it was great to have players who, as young parents with young children, decided to bring the kids along - he said he can still remember following his parents around to tennis when he was a child.

Although this event rounds up the club`s 2025-26 season, one more round remains in the NE Seniors calendar, set for Sunday, 3 May in Yarrawonga

Results

Men

Section 1 – Court winner: Michael Reid (Albury) 30–21. Runner up: Steve O’Connell 27–18.

Section 2 – Court winner: Mark Brown 30–21. Runner up: Mario Pane 26–25.

Section 3 – Court winner: Mike Lairson (Yarrawonga) 30–19. Runner up: Guy Duncan (Numurkah) 27–23.

Section 4 – Court winner: Andrew Goggin (Shepparton) 27–18. Runner up: Michael Falkenberg (Wangaratta) 27–22.

Section 5 – Court winner: Harry Brazel (Tarrawingee) 29–18. Runner up: Pat Flynn (Wangaratta) 27–24.

Ladies

Section 1 – Court winner: Michelle Flynn (Wangaratta) 32–15. Runner up: Sandra Rouvray (Albury) 27–21.

Section 2 – Court winner: Helen Curtis (Albury) 32–18. Runner up: Claire Fisk (Wangaratta) 28–21.

Section 3 – Court winner: Susie Rudd (Wangaratta) 36–16. Runners up: Jess Zach (Tarrawingee), Tavia Rudd (Canterbury) 22–29.