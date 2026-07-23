A top-four duel in single-digit temperatures headlines action in the Ovens and King FNL this Saturday, as an in-form Bright hosts Moyhu.

Both teams are coming off six and five wins on the trot respectively as they look to make their claim on a double chance finals spot.

While it’s expected to be a true winter’s day on Saturday, a forecast maximum of nine degrees in Bright as of 2pm Thursday will no doubt see long sleeves back in vogue.

Bright’s key forward pairing of Luke Quirk (nine goals) and Bernie Ruaro (five goals) is coming off strong games in Milawa last week and will be hard to stop again while the mid-year additions of Kieran and Reuben Jamieson have bolstered stocks down back.

Moyhu welcomed last year’s Baker Medal runner-up Paddy McNamara back into the side last week, where he played a starring role, while full-back Nathan Gamble is set to return for the clash with Bright.

A win or a Bonnie Doon loss this weekend will secure a return to finals for the Hoppers for the first time since 2023.

The Bombers will be hoping they don’t play their role in the equation as their finals hopes face another test against top team Whorouly.

Their loss last week has them on the outside looking in with Greta now a game and percentage clear in fifth.

The Blues head to Milawa this weekend and if they are able to take care of business as expected, it would leave a tough path to the top five for Bonnie Doon with a loss.

Whorouly will be looking to keep their hold on top spot as they battle Bright down the stretch for the minor premiership and the first-round finals bye.

The Lions are coming off a 92-point win against Goorambat playing without key cogs at either end, Michael Newton and Nic Carney.

Goorambat will be eager to get back on the winners' list at Tarrawingee, but the Dogs are hungry for a scalp after coming close in recent weeks.

Tarrawingee were in the game up to the last quarter in both games against Moyhu and Bonnie Doon but fell just short of an upset.

Without Nic Redley, Clay Crimmins and Sam Piper against North Wangaratta the Dogs went down by 90 points to the Hawks last week.

Benalla host King Valley at the Friendlies Oval to round out the action in the O&K.