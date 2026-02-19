With the start of the season now just a few short weeks away, time is running out to put the final few finishing touches on the Wangaratta City FC senior women’s squad.

The AWFA season kicks off for the Lady Devils on Sunday, 15 March, at home to Albury City, and it looks like Wangaratta will be far more competitive this time around.

The Lady Devils snuck into the top eight and the finals thanks to an 11th hour 3-0 win in the penultimate round last year, but coach Raul Pahina said prospects were looking up for 2026.

“We started back on January 13 for those who were keen, and have been pushing the girls all the way through,” he said.

“Claire Christison will be the one to watch this year - the captain of our senior women has put in countless hours improving over the break.

“We should definitely be a lot more competitive than last year, and I’m excited to see what we can bring to the field.”

As is normal, the off-season saw players coming and going, but the Lady Devils have picked up some handy recruits.

“We have lost a couple players to university but hopefully gaining a few returning players, and we’ve got a couple new players move to the area which has been a massive boost,” Pahina said.

“Kat Carmody relocating to Wangaratta has brought maturity, experience and instantly helped lead the girls into the year.

“Bronte Robinson is another huge gain for us - a quick, skilful right-back, she’s fitting right in.

“I’m really looking forward to what these two can give us on the large field.”

While the new recruits will bring some spark to the side, the strength of the Lady Devils has always been the crop of up-and-coming juniors who fill our both division one and two sides.

“We have a lot of young girls again stepping up from the under 15s which will help boost our reserve women,” Pahina said.

“Then there are players like Isabella Christison, Sammy Scott and Matilda Aggenbach, looking to fight for a starting spot in the XI.”

The 2026 Albury Wodonga Football Association season commences for Wangaratta City FC on Sunday, 15 March.