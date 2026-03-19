Kristy Mellor has taken up the mantle as coach for the Wangaratta City Football Club (WCFC) Reserve Women’s team for the 2026 season.

Mellor said she was really excited about the appointment.

“I have done a lot of junior and rep coaching, but I haven't coached a senior ladies side previously, so I'm pretty excited," she said.

Mellor has been involved in football in various capacities throughout her football career.

She has played, coached teams, coached representative teams, and been an active committee member which included the difficult role of president for a three-year term.

Having been involved in WCFC since 2012, Mellor is well acquainted with the club and hopes to unify the team in her time as coach.

“I think they're quite a strong team,” she said.

“I coached a few of them when they were younger, in under 12s and under 14s.

“We have players with 10 plus years of experience and some very new players.

“They all love the game and are all quite passionate about football, my aim is to get them playing really well as a team by the end of the year.”

Mellor will be joined by Kat Carmody as assistant coach.

“Carmody is new to the club this year having moved from Melbourne and brings a lot of experience with her as a player and a coach,” Mellor said.

“She is going to be on the pitch, and I’ll be on the sidelines and I think that’s going to be a great mix.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to pull together a team at short notice, an all-women’s team and coaching team.

“That’s going to be great for the girls to give them role models and to see where they could be in a few years.”

Coming off a 5-1 win last weekend, the players are ready to face Albury United this Sunday at home, however due to player shortages Albury United may not have the numbers to make up a team.

“It’s a real shame, they were a really strong team in AWFA for a long time and I think they're struggling, so we’re not sure what this weekend will look like,” Mellor said.

“If they don’t have a full team we will play a friendly so I can get the girls on the pitch to look at their positioning and where their best-off playing.

“It’s a bit of a shame but we won’t waste the opportunity.”

A statement released by the WCFC announced they would only be fielding one reserves teams, due to a number of players seeking to play with other clubs and a boil over of player frustration after the shock announcement by Raul Pahina that he would be stepping down close to the season start.

WCFC said they are looking forward to a positive, encouraging and development year with support from Kat Carmody as assistant coach, and Mel Aggenbach and Fleur Cavicchiolo as team managers.