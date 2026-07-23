With a number of regulars dodging the “cooler” local temperatures, to holidaying in the northern states, 15 stalwarts arrived on the dot of 7pm (plus one late comer) rolled up to warm their hearts and bodies at the Oxley social table tennis competition at the Oxley Hall last Monday night.

Not wasting a moment, “Skin and Blisters” (sisters) Harrel and Greta, turned right into Day, when they and the very consistent Lyle Porter, and “Safari wanderer” Zac Williamson, lit up the hall, with a net to be missed high-performance game from the first ping of the ball.

And there was no “pussy footing” around as each pair pulled shots from nowhere, and delivered them everywhere, keeping each player on their toes (and sometimes on their heels) as they implemented their intent in both attack and defence.

And as the progressive scores of this torrid tussle fluctuated throughout, it came as no surprise that one pair won after a long tie-break point.

In a thunderous “Big Bash” game, Manni Poulos and Ernie Meneghelli were in “fight with all your might” mode when they faced up to “power houses” Jason Mullins and Gary Coad, in a game where noise, and “smash and grab” vibration, almost lifted the roof off the hall.

With both pairs completely devoid of any thoughts of giving in to the power and placement of their opponents’ bombardment, there was plenty of sweat (but no blood or tears) as they each “laid it on as thick as it would stick”.

No final scores were recorded, but both pairs were worthy winners.

Returning to the fray after a long absence, Bruce Fletcher immediately gave notice to all that he hadn’t lost any of his firepower when he, and “always up for the fight”, New Brock, joined forces to take on the “fairer sex firebrands duo”, Ruth Shalders and Debbie Brumken.

With each player well-equipped to deal with anything “thrown at them”, it was a game that showcased four different game styles with one purpose in mind.

With Ruth and Neil firing long, low powerful shots at each other, Debbie and Bruce used calculated consistent placements, it was never going to be an easy way home for either pair.

However all good things must come to an end, and the “good game” ended with one pair winning.

After having already played many games, the young and lively Zac Williamson drew the short straw when he teamed up with June Uebergang, to “smash it out” against the “no sitting around” pair Cheryl Coad and David Harris in a game where “hard questions” were continually met and answered with determination and positivity (or lack of it) to hold the upper hand.

While Cheryl and David were aware of each other’s strengths, Zac was on a “learning curve of working out where June was going or coming from”.

But with each player’s input to the lengthy contest, scores remained close until a “net cord sneaker” finally resulted in Cheryl and David winning on a 7–4.

At the close of the night’s fun and games, “late-comer” William Bonwick was welcomed when he arrived with bat in hand and a smile on his face to share supper with everyone who had enjoyed the many games contested.

Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are most welcome to join the group, which meets at the Oxley Hall each Monday night, beginning at 7pm.

BYO bat, $2 entry and a small plate to share.