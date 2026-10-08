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Summer in focus: Predictions, players to watch ahead of WDCA A grade season

<p>READY TO ROLL: Rovers United Bruck, who lost to Yarrawonga Mulwala in the grand final last season, are expected to be strong again in 2026/27.</p>\\n
<p>READY TO ROLL: Rovers United Bruck, who lost to Yarrawonga Mulwala in the grand final last season, are expected to be strong again in 2026/27.</p>\\n

READY TO ROLL: Rovers United Bruck, who lost to Yarrawonga Mulwala in the grand final last season, are expected to be strong again in 2026/27.

A team-by-team guide before the first ball is bowled on the 2026/27 season on Saturday
Bailey Zimmermann
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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