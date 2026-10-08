Summer in focus: Predictions, players to watch ahead of WDCA A grade season

The Wangaratta Chronicle asked members of each competing A grade team to give an inside look on players they are most excited to see from their respective teams and their expectations for the summer. We also had a look inside the Chronicle Chrystal Ball to try and predict where they may finish up come March next year. CITY COLTS A grade captain: Kent Braden. Coach: Kent Braden. New players: Ryan Parsons, Will Creed, Matthew Lister. Departures: Jed Marek, Max Marek, Gus Marek, Will Petersen, Corey Petersen. Players to watch: Keen to see the further development of our youth. Looking forward to seeing how Luca Solimo, Mitch Feldtmann and Hugh Spring handle their first full year of A grade cricket and then the continual improvement of Connor Ormond, Ben Feldtmann and Alisdair Brett. Team expectations: To enjoy our cricket and look to keep learning and improving throughout the season. Chronicle predicts: 8th OVENS VALLEY A Grade captain: Seamus Phillips. Coach: Geeth Alwis. New players: Chris Egan, Sam Drabble (import), Riley Forde, Harry Jamieson, Anish Vergese, Damien Jenvey. Departures: Joel Jordan, Michael Elliott. Players to watch: Chris Egan has joined us from Ballarat Redan where he captained them for seven seasons including last year when they won the flag. He will slot into the top order and has been looking very solid in the nets. He will have a big season with the bat. Excited to see Joe Monk with the ball this year, his second season with us now. To the back end of last season he really found his feet so expecting him to take off from the end of last season and take plenty of wickets. Team expectations: As a group we want to go all the way. We felt like we were close last year just missing a few pieces. I believe we have strengthened where we needed to and we can have a real crack this year. Chronicle predicts: 1st Chris Egan BEECHWORTH A grade captain: TBC. Coach: Stu Pearce, Nathan Scott. New players: nil. Departures: Jack Ryan, Cam Fendyk, Clancy Ellett. Players to watch: Finn Duff, Will Prebble, Henry Scalzo, Taylor Thompson. Team expectations this season: Make a semi-final, once you get there anything is possible. Hard to know where other clubs are at. Chronicle predicts: 6th Beechworth coaches Stu Pearce and Nathan Scott. DELATITE DEVILS A grade captain: Mitch Purcell. Coach: Nathan Goodes. New players: Connor Reeves, Earl Ree-Gooding (both ex-players returning this year). Departures: Ben Martin. Players to watch: Cooper Martin. Team expectations: Enjoy the challenge of going up a grade and a fantastic opportunity for us to develop our younger players. Chronicle predicts: 7th Cooper Martin WANGARATTA MAGPIES Captain/coach: Cooper Matheson. New player: Conner Dennis. Departures: Harkaran Mann, Ahkil Kumar, Fraser Ellis, Dave Killen, Tyler Nanson. Players to watch: Jimmy Thewlis, Conner Dennis and Oscar Edwards. Team expectations: To be playing finals again. Chronicle predicts: 4th ROVERS UNITED BRUCK A grade captain: Matthew Whitten. Coach: N/A New players: Nicholas Jardim, Will Lowry, Adam Jacob, Mitch McDonald, Lucky Perera, Matt Winter, Jonty Oliver (and more!). Departures: Ryan Collier, Reid McNamara, Ryan Parsons. Players to watch: Nicholas Jardim - top order bat, keen to see him pair with Charith to open the innings. Lucky Perera - returning gloveman who brings class and experience with gloves and bat. Team expectations: We’d love to go deep into finals again. Some wounds from the GF loss last year are still fresh so we’re hungry to go one better. Chronicle predicts: 2nd Jonty Oliver. BENALLA BUSHRANGERS A grade captain: Tom O’Donnell. Coach: N/A. New players: Tom O’Donnell, Brendan Hoornweg, Tace Bigmore, Ross Cavill. Departures: Brayden Stepien. Players to watch: Craig Williams, Harry Skelton and Tom Osbourne. Team expectations this season: To start to build good performances and compete well as a team. Chronicle predicts: 5th Tom O'Donnell. YARRAWONGA MULWALA Chronicle predicts: 3rd