More than 20 current and emerging female leaders from across the region gathered in Wangaratta last Wednesday for the inaugural Lead Your Way Leadership Forum.

The forum, held at the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway, was delivered by AFL North East Border in partnership with Sport North East.

It brought together women involved in a range of leadership roles across community football and netball, including club committee members, coaches, team managers, volunteers, administrators and league representatives.

The evening featured a Respect in Sport workshop facilitated by Sport North East; a Leading with Impact Leadership session presented by Katrina Stopinski; and an engaging panel discussion hosted by Blake Escott from Ace Radio Network.

Panellists Wendy Lester (Wangaratta Rovers FNC co-president), Emma Carey (Beechworth FNC co-president), Jenny Wyllie (Ovens & King FNL chairperson), Alison Butler (Ovens & Murray FNL board member) and Stacey Carkeek (Netball Victoria region manager) shared their leadership journeys and practical insights into building strong, inclusive and sustainable sporting communities.

The forum was developed in response to the growing number of women taking on leadership positions throughout the region, and forms part of AFL North East Border's ongoing commitment as a signatory to the AFL's Women & Girls Community Football Charter.

Organisers said it was pleasing to see both current and emerging female leaders from so many different clubs and roles come together to learn from each other, build new connections and leave with practical ideas they could take back to club land.

"This is just the beginning and we are excited to continue delivering initiatives that support and empower female leaders across our region," Chandan Kulkarni, AFL North East Border club development lead, said.