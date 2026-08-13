Despite the inclement weather conditions, 26 players rolled up to the Oxley Hall to 'strut their stuff' at the social table tennis competition last Monday night.

Not wasting a moment, Ruth Shalders and Pete Spring were 'on a high' when they lined up to take on consistent 'go-getters' Debbie Brunken and Steve Van Der Poel in a game of 'fire and fortitude', which showcased each player's determination to come out on top.

While each player and pair employed their own strong suits as they worked hard to bring their opponents down, they were also the 'beneficiaries' of some wayward placements, as they battled hard to hold the upper hand.

But after stretching each other to the limits, the 'long and the short of a great game' saw Steve and Debbie winning the tiebreaker.

There were no holds barred when Jason Mullins and Martin Butcher stood toe to toe with Richard Morgan and Neil Spurgeon in a 'red hot tussle' that rattled the boards from the first ping of the ball.

Forehands, backhands and serves, all breaking the 'sound barrier', were a constant from and to each player as they each punished their opponents (and sometimes themselves) with everything they could conjure up.

After a 'humdinger' game, no final scores were recorded, but amid much laughter and backslapping, it seemingly indicated both pairs won.

Plenty of big hitting, and 'crafty sneakers' were on display, when Zac Williamson and Manni Poulos took on Zac's sister, Ava, and Jack Spring in a serious, 'fun for all' game of 'senior and junior' 'up and ready' exponents of the sport.

And from the word 'go', everyone was in 'full steam ahead' mode, as they combined anticipation with speed and accuracy in their determination to 'outfox' their opponents with wide, narrow, fast, slow and lucky shots from both ends of the table, until both pairs won a thriller.

It was a 'Hard Day's Night' when Greta and Harriet teamed to put their minds and bodies to work, when they challenged Ryan Van Der Poel and Jacob Hardiman to 'catch us if you can'.

With all throwing 'everything bar the kitchen sink' at their opponents in their unbridled intent of 'pulling the rug out' from under their opponents' equally determined attack and defence, spectators quickly learned to hold onto their hats as the 'bullet'-like strokes flew with power and purpose all around the table and beyond.

However, with scores reading 19 each, a couple of mistimed shots led to one pair taking the honours.

David Harris and Phoebe Morgan were as 'bright as buttons' when they took on 'livewire' Lyla Porter and slow-mover June Uebergang, in a 'win some, lose some' tough encounter.

With David and Phoebe complementing each other's game plusses, and Lyla working overtime to counter many of June's wayward attempts, it was a game for 'all seasons'.

After David and Phoebe got away to an early 7-3 lead, the outlook looked hazy for Lyla and June, until slowly but surely, they pegged back the deficit to even the score at 15 each - from there on scores went point for point until David and Phoebe pinched the win.

Charlotte Graham and Graham Stephens were both in top form when paired up to test the mettle of Neil Brock and William Bonwick in a long and lively exhibition of each player's pros and cons in every stroke of every point fought out 'forever'.

With each player fully 'pumped up' from earlier games, the 'tempo' was 'sky high', as each did their utmost to put their opponents under constant pressure in their attempts to hold the upper hand.

And as the game progressed both pairs held that upper hand on and off, which gave each player the strong urge to 'go that extra mile' in their valiant attempts to bring home 'the goods' - Who won? Dunno.

Hugh Spring was in his usual top form, when he and Harriet Day joined forces to take on Ruth Shalders and Jason Mullins on each player's 'umpteenth' game for the night.

With each well-equipped with their trademark skills, it was a 'head-to-head battle' of brawn and brains that brought the best out of everyone's large repertoire of talent and its confident application.

So many potentially winning shots were thwarted by winning receiving shots from near and far, resulting in the game bringing the best out of everyone, with both pairs coming home in front.

And the last game for the night was supper and a cuppa 'won' by everyone.

Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are most welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley Hall each Monday night beginning at 7pm.

BYO bat, $2 entry, and a small plate to share.