Moyhu Tennis Club (MTC) is hosting a ‘Ready2Rally’ program for girls aged 12-18 to come and try tennis with Tennis Australia.

Girls can play at their own pace, no matter what their skill level or previous playing experience is.

The six-week program will run on Wednesday evenings from 5:15pm-6:15pm from 29 July to 2 September.

Costing $5 per person, participants can expect fun and engaging games and activities with plenty of opportunity to learn new skills.

Participation is encouraged over competition, with equipment, music and snacks offered.

MTC president Wendy Thorp said the club wants every girl to feel welcome and discover that tennis is a sport where everyone can belong, have fun and build confidence.

“Ready2Rally invites local girls to give tennis a go,” she said.

“We welcome and encourage girls 12-18 to come along and give tennis a try through this exciting Ready2Rally program which is a Tennis Australia initiative and is a subsidised program developed by TA Women's and girls department.”

Ms Thorp said they want to attract any girls who want to get active, have fun, meet new people and build confidence in a welcoming supportive and judgement free environment.

“Rather than focusing on winning or performance the program emphasises participation enjoyment and personal growth, aiming to help girls develop self-belief and confidence both on and off the court,” she said.

“No prior tennis experience is needed as the program is designed for all abilities levels with activities tailored to participants interests and experience ensuring everyone feels comfortable supported and included.”

Ms Thorp said it is so much more than learning tennis.

“By participating in enjoyable group activities girls will have the opportunity to build confidence, develop new friendships, strengthen social connections and feel part of a positive and inclusive community,” she said.

“These positive connections aim to increase confidence, reduce feelings of isolation and encourage ongoing participation in both sport and community life."

To learn more or to register contact coach Kaye O’Kane on 0409 753 858.