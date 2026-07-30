Wangaratta Shooting Club member James Willett has climbed the podium at the recent ISSF World Cup Pistol, Rifle & Shotgun event in Hangzhou, China, claiming gold in the Trap Mixed Team event.

Australia was only represented at the world cup by its shotgun team, with seven trap athletes and one skeet athlete in attendance.

This World Cup is one of the largest events on the 2026 ISSF international calendar, welcoming 686 athletes from 61 countries for nine days of intense competition.

Willett returned to the top step of the podium in China, this time alongside Penny Smith, as the duo claimed the Trap Mixed Team gold medal in a dominant fashion.

Smith and Willett produced a near-perfect qualification performance, shooting a Mixed Team qualification world record equalling score of 149 out of 150 targets, to qualify first overall in a field of 29 international teams.

In the final, the Aussie duo beat out the home favourite athletes from China, shooting a score of 37 out of 40 targets to claim the gold medal and equal the Trap Mixed Team finals world record set by James Willett and Catherine Skinner at the start of the month in Lonato, Italy.

“It’s a pretty special way to finish the World Cup and a long campaign away,” Willett said.

“Penny and I shot really well all day in the extremely hot conditions, and I think we had good confidence heading into the Mixed Team Final.

“To win two back-to-back gold medals with two different teammates shows the depth we’ve got within the Australian team, which is really exciting.

“To be part of two world record performances is something I’ll always be proud of, but more than anything, it’s encouraging to see that the work we’ve all been putting in is paying off.

“These last five weeks away have been really valuable.

“We’ve had the chance to compete against the best in the world in different conditions, and that’s the sort of experience you can’t replicate at home.

“I’ll take plenty of confidence from this trip, but there is still a lot to keep improving on as we build towards the World Championships, if selected, and the first Olympic quota events for LA 2028.”

Willett dedicated his success to those who have supported him throughout this trip.

“I’ve had a great group supporting me in the lead-up to and throughout this trip,” he said.

“Thanks to my personal coaches Russel Mark and Peter Wilson, who have been a huge part of my preparation.

“I’d also like to thank Shooting Australia, coaches Tom and Renae, the Victorian Institute of Sport, my family and my sponsors.

“It’s been a team effort and I’m grateful for all their support.”