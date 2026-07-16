If you didn’t want to wait for September to see finals netball, then this Saturday is your lucky day.

Round 16 of Ovens and King A grade netball is set to be a cracker, with the current top four teams all facing off against each other in a delicious preview of finals action, which sits a little way down the road in just over a month’s time.

One of the matches to watch is the encounter out at Greta, with the fourth-placed Blues welcoming reigning premiers Bonnie Doon.

The last time they met, it was a split decision, with the two proud sides fighting out a 51-51 draw.

Bonnie Doon held a 10-goal lead in their round nine match, but the Blues fought back hard in the second half, a sign they were rapidly re-capturing their world-conquering best form.

The Blues sit just two points out of the top three, and could very well make a play for a top two finish if results go their way, with this weekend’s match the first of a crucial run into the postseason.

The clash between Greta and Bonnie Doon commences from 2.30pm at the Greta Recreation Reserve.

Out at Goorambat, it’s the restaging of the defensive masterclass of the league, when the third-placed Bats host the undefeated Whorouly Lions.

Last time they met was round nine, where the Lions produced a stunning 41-25 win, but since then, the Bats have only grown stronger, headlined by a major scalp over Greta.

Both teams build their games from their defensive end, ranked number one and two in the league for fewest points conceded, but where the difference between the two teams lies is their offensive output.

While Whorouly has shot 771 goals this year – 46 more than the next best team, ranked number one in the league at an average of 55 goals per game - the Bats rank sixth overall, with just 499 goals scored at an average of a little over 38 goals a game.

If they want to pick up the four points and break the Lions’ unbeaten run, Goorambat will need their defensive end to put in a miracle shift or their shooters to produce the game of their lives.

It’s a tall order, but coach Olivia Ryan said it was a challenge the playing group was eager for.

“It would be a huge win for us to get up against Whorouly,” she said.

“We've really stepped up for the past five rounds, although we did struggle on the weekend against Bright in the cold and wet conditions.

“But I’m also aware we have only played one top five side in those five weeks, so we are well aware our side will need to step it up another notch if we are going to compete with Whorouly on Saturday.

“Their defensive pressure is the best in the competition - credit to our side, last time we played we were very competitive for a half to three quarters, but it is why they are the best team in the competition at the moment because they sustain intensity for four quarters of netball.

“So, our aim on the weekend is to do our best to maintain our intensity against them for as long as possible and improve from our performance last time we played.”

In other round 16 matches, Milawa is at home to Bright, North Wangaratta heads to Tarrawingee, and Moyhu hosts Benalla All Blacks.