Moyhu can go from an outlying consistent performer to a legitimate flag contender this weekend if they’re able to knock off an historic powerhouse side – it’s game on.

The Hoppers' senior footballers head to Greta on Saturday to take on the 2025 runners up, and if they can continue the stellar form they’ve displayed over the year, they can secure third on the ladder and the crucial second chance in the post season.

Under the league’s revised top five finals structure, the teams which finish in the top three get a lifeline should they fall in the first two weeks of finals, a massive advantage compared to teams finishing fourth and fifth, who must win four matches on the trot to claim the flag.

After their tremendous 66-point win over fellow contenders North Wangaratta last week opened the door for a top three placing, Moyhu coach Darren Bell said he was excited to see the squad take the next step towards September glory.

“Since our last bye [round 15] we aimed to win three of those four games, and it’s actually gone to plan,” he said.

“It’s pleasing for the boys, they’ve really worked hard on the track, especially the last three or four months, once we started winning a few games early and it’s starting to show on a Saturday, barring a little hiccup against Bright where we didn’t perform to our best.

“We’ve been taking it a few weeks at a time, just enjoying winning games of footy and being in games of footy, but now we look at the ladder and realise where we sit.

“There’s a fair bit of belief from last week – I know the top two sides are probably the clear favourites for the grand final and to toss it out, but we’ve got a bit of belief now we can at least make them earn it, give them a bit of a scare during the finals series.

“It’s a big game out at Greta this weekend, we’ve still got to get through that first.

“We’ve got our eye on that prize first, and then we’ll see what Saturday night brings.”

The Hoppers will need to be on the money defensively against Greta, with the Blues boasting some of the best forwards in Harry Moran, Cody Crawford and Frazer Judd, who all sit within the top seven on the league goalkicking charts.

Despite it being round 20, the two sides will go in essentially blind, having last squared off a lifetime ago on Good Friday, which saw the Hoppers get up by 39 points.

“We knew the last two games would really tell us where we sit in the finals and what we can do, so it’ll be another test for us,” Bell said of the Greta match.

“They’re a really good contested side, they’ve been around for a while, a lot of these blokes, and have gelled together slowly over the year with all of their new recruits.

“We’ve got to be on our A game again, like we were last week to make sure we get started around contest and see if we can get them on the outside wherever we can.

“We’re just excited, we’re in it up to our teeth if we can get third spot, it means we’re contending – it’s a long way from just trying to make the finals.

“I just hope the boys really embrace the next week or two, and hopefully we can get them going an extra week or two from there.”

Greta hosts Moyhu in the last round of the season this Saturday, with reserves from 12pm and seniors from 2pm.

Elsewhere, Whorouly can claim the minor premiership by knocking off wooden-spooners Benalla All Blacks, the Hawks head to Goorambat, Bonnie Doon is at home to Milawa, and Tarrawingee heads to Whitfield to play King Valley.