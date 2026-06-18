They may look different from previous iterations, but there’s still a lot to like about Milawa’s A grade netball squad.

After a busy offseason which saw players come and go, the Demons have settled into the season, currently sitting just outside the top five on percentage, with six wins from their 10 matches played.

They’ve been able to afford top-level opportunities for their younger players, which coach Kerrie Gray said is a massive sign of long-term prosperity for the club.

“Our playing group has done a fantastic job adapting to the amount of change we’ve experienced in the off season, and we’re continuing to build as a team each week,” she said.

“I think we’ve shown a lot of resilience this season.

“The pleasing thing is that we’re seeing improvement every week, and the group is becoming more connected as the season progresses.

“Our focus this season has been slightly different to previous years - it’s been heavily centred around player and team development, and we’re seeing some really positive outcomes from that.

“Having players like Sophie Weir (17) holding down a regular A grade position, Maiya Lea (16) and Finlay Matassoni (15) getting opportunities to step into A grade is incredibly exciting for our club.

“Those experiences will only strengthen our future.”

The Demons have the chance to test themselves against the best this weekend when they welcome the undefeated Whorouly to the court at Milawa Recreation Reserve.

Last time they faced off was back in April, when the Demons went down 28-53, but Gray said it was a brilliant opportunity to play some cracking netball against a tough foe.

“It’s an exciting challenge,” she said.

“They’re the benchmark of the competition at the moment, and it’s a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against the best.

“They beat us comfortably in round three, so we know the level we’re coming up against.

“For us, the focus will be on maintaining our composure, backing our decisions and releasing the ball with confidence.

“If we can do those things consistently, we’ll give ourselves every chance to be competitive and hopefully close the gap from earlier in the season.”

A grade netball commences from 2.30pm this Saturday.