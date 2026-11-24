Ovens and Murray weekend pennant - round 7 A1: Wangaratta Hyundai A1 closed out the first half of the season with a convincing away win at Lavington on Saturday. Wang were all over their hosts from the start and were never headed on the way to a 26-shot win. Koby Cromie, Charlie Boswood, Rho Smith and Trent McDonald won by double figures (27-17), as did Adrian Pantling, Laurie McDonald, Graeme Smith and Dave Allan (24-14). Tim Cromie, Phil Davern, Gary Fenlon and Kylie Alexander added another two points with a 21-15 rink win, while Mark Allan, Trevor Selwood, Darryl Coventry and Greg McDonald shared the points 18-18. The win leaves Wang running second at the halfway mark and a game clear of third, and will play host to fourth placed Wodonga next week. Final scores: Wangaratta 17pts 90 shots def Lavington 1pt 64 shots. Ladder: Commercial Club 98, Wang 85, YMGCR 68, Wodonga 68, Club Corowa 64, Rutherglen 54, Lavington 35, Myrtleford 32. A4: Wangaratta Hourigan’s Butchery A4 climbed up to second place on the ladder with a big win over visitors Mansfield on Saturday. Gerald Brown, Michael Howard, Norm Bussell and Tyson Chivers dominated the entire match to win (32-6), while just as impressive were Terry Johnson, Richie Allan, Ric Chivers and Sheryl Keir with another double figure win, 23-10. Ken Essenhigh, Jan Morton, Barb McDonald and Rob Worthington came out the right side of a very tight match to win 14-12, and Peter Selwood’s rink went down 11-18. Final scores: Wangaratta 16pts 80 shots def Mansfield 2pts 46 shots. Ladder: North Albury 103, Wang 87, Commercial Club 81, Wodonga 64, Rutherglen 57, Yarrawonga 53, Mansfield 33, Benalla 26. Wang will travel to Commercial club next week. A5: Wang Luminosity A5 suffered a close loss at home against fellow locals Milawa on Saturday. Gary King, Graeme Norman, Chris Bell and Ryan Mullavey had a strong win, 23-10, while Nev Jones, Neil Jensen, Klaus Kazenwadel and Bruce Desmond lost a close game to Bernard Neal’s rink 20-22. Ron McAuliffe, Keith Izard, Deb Savage and Gayle King lost to Peter Daws’ rink, 15-28. Final scores: Wangaratta 2pts 58 shots def by Milawa 12pts 63 shots. Ladder: Corryong 78, Chiltern 76, Dederang 66, Yackandandah 46, Milawa 42, Wangaratta 37, Wodonga 24, Club Corowa 23. Wang will travel to Wodonga next week. B5: Wang WinSec B5 travelled to Howlong and came away with a narrow win on Saturday. Neil Reid, Bob McCalman, Giz Tahin and Di Worthington got up 21-18, as did John Knight, Barry Watt, Pauline Clearson and Thelma Stones (21-18), and Lyn Kahlefeldt, Ros Howard, Jodi Powell and Mick Mackow rink had a close loss (18-22). Wang will host Corowa Civic next week. Ladder: Club Mulwala 72, YMGCR 65, Yarrawonga 43, Wang 41, Rutherglen 40, Corowa Civic 24, Howlong 9.