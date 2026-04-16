With Kaye O'Kane, WNA

The courts at the Wangaratta Netball Association (WNA) will be a hive of activity this weekend as the city plays host to a massive representative tournament, drawing talent from across Victoria and New South Wales.

With 16 associations and 71 teams making the journey, the event promises to be a showcase of elite junior netball.

Teams are traveling from throughout the North East, Riverina, and Melbourne to compete in age groups ranging from under 11s through to under 17s.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, giving every team the chance to test their skills against diverse opposition.

While the under 11s focus on development and match play, the under 13, under 15, and under 17 divisions will battle it out for a spot in the afternoon finals.

Organisers are preparing for a significant influx of visitors, with 700 players expected to take the court and an estimated 1500 spectators cheering from the sidelines.

Among the hundreds of athletes competing, the Saunders family of Wangaratta stands out for their incredible contribution to the sport.

In a rare feat of family representation, four sisters will hit the court across four different representative tiers.

Ava Saunders will be in the under 17 Wangaratta representative team, Grace in the under 15 Ovens & Murray representative team, Sylvia in the under 13 Wangaratta representative team, and Isabelle in the under 11 Wangaratta representative team.

The sisters represent the bright future of local netball, showcasing the depth of talent within a single Wangaratta household.

Spectators will also notice the WNA players sporting a fresh look this season.

McDonald’s has stepped up as a major sponsor, contributing to cost of the new playing dresses for the representative teams.

This partnership is a significant boost for WNA, aimed at supporting the ongoing representation and future development of local players.

The investment ensures that Wangaratta’s athletes not only play their best but look the part as they compete against the state's top talent.

Action kicks off this Sunday morning at the Wangaratta netball courts at the Barr Reserve.

Local fans are encouraged to come down and support our rising stars.

In other local netball news, registrations are open for the Net, Set, Go Friday night competition for 5-10 year olds.

Saturday morning junior competition will commence on 2 May.

Term two Wednesday night competition is also starting soon.

For details on all competitions and events go to the WNA Facebook page.