The second round of the Wangaratta and District Junior Football League (WDJFL) kicks into gear this Saturday, but this round is a highly anticipated occasion at Wareena Oval.

While cricket has already returned to the upgraded oval, the round 2 junior football fixture marks the first time Wareena Park’s designated football home teams take the field since its reopening.

The teams were fortunate enough to try out the new grounds late last season, but getting to play each other again on home turf in the season's first is an unmatched feeling.

Kangaroos vice president Blair Downing said players are “super excited” about getting back out onto their home grounds.

“We work together with the Imperials to purchase equipment and do the best thing for our players, the grounds and the facility down there,” he said.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back out there.”

With maintenance planned for much of last year’s season, a real sense of comradeship came into play as local footy clubs welcomed the two teams to use their facilities.

But nothing beats being back at home.

“The ground is a lot more level,” Blair said.

“It was sunken in certain areas, and obviously with the rain that we’ve had, it [now] has no real effect on it.”

He said many thanks are owed to the Wareena Park Football Club’s parents and volunteers, as well as the Rural City of Wangaratta, for getting the oval’s refurbishment up and running.

WDJFL league manager Matthew Elliott is equally as keen to see the home teams return this Saturday.

"They're definitely happy to be in an environment again that they're very familiar with and that works well for them," he said.

He said the upgrades means players and the community alike have more confidence in safely using the grounds.

"The clubs' capacity to do fundraising activities away from their home bases [was] impacted," he said.

"At times it impacted on the wider community as well, trying to fit [the teams] into the schedule, which is pretty full as is.

"It gives that increased confidence that people can participate safely, because the surface could degrade quite quickly.

"It's wholly a positive thing and we're happy council was able to invest in it and get the work done for the community."

The first game will kick off at 8.50am (under 12s), followed by under 14s at 10.15am and finally under 17s at 12.05pm.