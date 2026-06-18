The Wangaratta Volleyball Association brought season one of 2026 to a thrilling conclusion on Wednesday night at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre, with three highly competitive grand finals showcasing the strength and growth of volleyball in the region.

The grand finals reflected the competitive nature of the season, with all three premiership matches requiring outstanding efforts from the competing teams.

In the section one grand final, Too Right completed an impressive season by defeating PC in straight sets.

Too Right controlled the opening set 25-15 before winning two hard-fought sets 25-22 and 25-21 to secure the premiership.

The section two grand final produced one of the closest matches of the night.

The team, Peaked at High School, claimed the opening set 25-16 before Leopards responded to win the second set 25-22.

In a thrilling deciding set, Peaked at High School prevailed 26-24 to claim the championship.

Section three also delivered a high-quality contest, with Power6 defeating Rivals in three sets.

Power6 won the opening set 25-19 before Rivals edged out the second 26-24.

Power6 lifted in the decider, taking the set 25-18 to secure the premiership.

The grand finals capped off one of the most even seasons in recent years, with every team recording important victories throughout the competition and many matches decided by only a handful of points.

The competition continues to grow, with more than 80 players participating throughout the season.

The association's Junior Development Program remains a major success, regularly attracting around 30 young players each week and providing a strong pathway into senior competition.

Several junior players have successfully stepped up into senior teams this season, demonstrating the effectiveness of the development program and highlighting a bright future for volleyball in Wangaratta.

While the premierships have now been decided, the season is not quite over.

Over the next two weeks, the association will focus on player development, hosting training sessions, practice matches for new and prospective players, and umpiring development opportunities.

These sessions provide an excellent opportunity for community members interested in volleyball to come along, learn the game and become involved in the growing local competition.

The Wangaratta Volleyball Association would like to thank all players, coaches, officials, volunteers, Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre and supporters who contributed to another successful season and looks forward to welcoming new and returning players for season two.