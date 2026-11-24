The women’s CBL Wangaratta Warriors were as close as they have come to a win this season against Seymour on Sunday in a promising weekend for the young side. The Warriors were in the mix after the first quarter with Carly Perso taking control inside and it was a one-point game after 10 minutes. But the Blasters fired back in the second quarter to take control of the game with a 20-9 period, which would prove the difference in the 44-56 result. Coach Julie Richardson said being outscored by 11 points in the second quarter was a tough blow for the side who otherwise competed strongly. “We had opportunities but just could not finish our shots,” she said. “Our rebounding and boxing out wasn't there Seymour got a lot of shots under the ring due to this. “In the second half, a focus on boxing out and rebounds worked in our favour with Portia [Johnston] leading the way with Tessa [Clayton] and Julia [Harvey] getting some strong boards.” Richardson said her team applied full court pressure to great effect against the Blasters, restricting the away side to just 21 points in the second half. Their consistent on-ball presence against the Seymour's ballhandlers led to turnovers and great looks at their end of the floor. “When we play our running game and kick the ball ahead early, we create opportunities for scoring to occur,” she said. “We were able to use Carly better in the paint and the girls fed her beautifully with their vision to pass into her space and allow her to go to work.” Just 18 hours earlier the Warriors were in Shepparton to face the Gators for the second time in as many weeks. Similar to their last outing, Shepparton proved too classy around the court for Wangaratta, particularly in the first half. Richardson said her side seemed rushed in the first half, playing into the Gators’ hands and were comprehensively out-rebounded. Despite being down by as much as 27 points, the Warriors were able to turn it around in the last 10 minutes of the night, winning the last quarter 19-17, to improve on their efforts last time out against Shepparton, going down 68-48. “Our full court pressure was applied which saw the lift in defensive intensity I had been asking for,” Richardson said. Leading the turnaround from the middle of the third quarter was the Warriors’ leader in Crimmins who went on to score 15 points despite fouling out with two minutes to play. “Chaye is a strong leader on the court, it was a different game from her from the week before,” Richardson said. “Chaye has very good decision-making on the court from shot selection to her vision for the passing opportunity. “She drives strongly into the pant usually drawing the foul and going to the line where her accuracy is above 90 per cent.” Scarlett Mullavey (nine points), Sofie Van Venrooy (seven points) and Tessa Clayton (six points) also featured heavily in the box score. The women’s side rounds out their season with a home game on Sunday against Albury Cougars, with tip-off at 12pm.