WDCA powerplay: Restructured senior competition ready for first ball

WDCA A grade is about to take the shine off the new ball for the 2026/27 season on Saturday with the commencement of the summer of cricket in Wangaratta and the region. The opening round marks the start of a revamped competition structure, with senior cricket streamlined into three balanced divisions following the removal of A Reserve. There will be eight teams taking the field on Saturday and competing in A grade, with 12 teams in B grade and an increased 13 teams in C grade. WDCA president James Ladd said the league were excited to get things underway and anticipated an even competition across their more condensed senior grades this year. “We've got really even comps this season and we want people to get down and support their local clubs and their players,” he said. In some adjustments to game rules this season, the WDCA have introduced powerplays to the beginning of A grade and B grade one-day matches, restricting bowling sides to two outfielders for the opening overs to promote aggressive bat play. B grade matches will also increase in length from 36 overs to 40 overs while A grade will stay at 45 overs following the removal of two-day cricket last season. Ladd said after feedback from teams competing in the returning T20 format last season, the league would run a condensed and more travel friendly version of the mid-season competition in the top flight this year, to start in December. “We’ll have some double-headers happening at grounds on the same day and shortening that format, then playing more one-day cricket,” he said. The rest of the senior and junior competitions will get underway the following weekend on 17 October. Ladd said the league has seen positive growth in the junior grades prior to this season with the addition of three more teams compared to last season and will be piloting an under 12s girls competition from 8 November to partner with their recently established under 15s girls division. Opening round A grade games will see Benalla hosting Beechworth, City Colts playing the returning and rebranded Delatite Devils, Rovers United Bruck against Ovens Valley United and Yarrawonga Mulwala playing Wangaratta Magpies. All games will commence from 12:30pm. Ladd said the WDCA were seeking expressions of interest for sponsors for representative teams in junior and senior cricket, with further details to be announced.