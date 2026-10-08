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WDCA powerplay: Restructured senior competition ready for first ball

<p>READY TO ROLL: Expect to see more aggressive batting in the early overs of competition this season with the introduction of powerplay fielding restrictions. Players of Wangaratta Magpies\\' Cooper Matheson capabilities will be looking to flourish. </p>\\n
<p>READY TO ROLL: Expect to see more aggressive batting in the early overs of competition this season with the introduction of powerplay fielding restrictions. Players of Wangaratta Magpies\\' Cooper Matheson capabilities will be looking to flourish. </p>\\n

READY TO ROLL: Expect to see more aggressive batting in the early overs of competition this season with the introduction of powerplay fielding restrictions. Players of Wangaratta Magpies' Cooper Matheson capabilities will be looking to flourish.

New powerplay rules and competitive, condensed grades set to light start of WDCA season
Bailey Zimmermann
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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