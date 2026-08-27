We're a happy team at Harvey Norman

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<p>PLAYING TO WIN: Footy tipster extraordinaire Jacob Schutte is congratulated by Wangaratta Chronicle advertising sales representative Mark Dillow on his win. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n
<p>PLAYING TO WIN: Footy tipster extraordinaire Jacob Schutte is congratulated by Wangaratta Chronicle advertising sales representative Mark Dillow on his win. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n

PLAYING TO WIN: Footy tipster extraordinaire Jacob Schutte is congratulated by Wangaratta Chronicle advertising sales representative Mark Dillow on his win. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

Jacob Schutte takes out the Wangaratta Chronicle AFL Footy Tipping competition
Shane Douthie
August 27, 2026 • 06:00

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