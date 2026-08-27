We're a happy team at Harvey Norman

It's been a memorable year for mad Hawthorn fan Jacob Schutte (Harvey Norman) who took out the Wangaratta Chronicle Travel & Cruise AFL Footy Tipping competition with Tom McCurdy (Wangaratta 4WD Centre) second, ahead of Michael Porter (Michel's Trenchless PTY LTD) in third. Jacob amassed 154 correct tips including six in the last round with 74 per cent accuracy, ahead of Tom with 150 correct tips and six in the last round (72% accuracy), on countback from Michael also with 150 correct tips but five in the last round (72% accuracy). Jacob said his achievement was more by good luck than good management, although that may bely his tipping skills considering he is equal leader in a private competition for about 30 friends which continues through the finals. "I hadn't really kept a close watch on it and I was just happy to keep putting my tips in until round 18 when someone told me I was leading," he said. "I thought 'oh cripes' and started to take a bit more care. "Really, it was just luck." Jacob is not only a passionate Hawthorn fan, he has also suited up in the brown and gold for the local Hawks out at North Wangaratta where he is enjoying a resurrection of his footy dreams on the field in their reserves side, who will be playing the second semi-final this weekend. With any luck his beloved Hawks locally and in the AFL can go all the way but whatever happens, Jacob said he will return in 2027 to defend his Chronicle title. Jacob wins a Weekend Getaway at the Buckland (Travel n Cruise), Tom wins two ballooning tickets (Goldrush Ballooning), and Michael will enjoy a $100 Voucher (The Pinsent).