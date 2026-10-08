Young and old go head-to-head at Oxley

The words of that old song, "here we are again, happy as can be, all good friends and jolly good company" rang true, when 19 'livewires' arrived in full steam ahead form to give their all at the Oxley social table tennis competition last Monday night. After a few weeks break, Zac Williamson was back and in top form when he partnered his neighbour Ruth Shalders in the action packed opening event against 'keen as mustard' Debbie Brunken, and 'southpaw' Jason Mullins. With each player and pair ready, willing and able to pile on the pressure from the first ping of the ball, spectators were in no doubt the game would be long, and hard fought, with everyone capitalising on their own style and implementation, and taking full advantage of any 'stray' shots by their opponent. With the lead changing hands many times, it was completely unpredictable as to which pair would take the honours, final scores saw one pair winning the tie-breaker. Although December and Daylight Saving were in full swing, 'Spring' was still in the air, when Pete and Jack shone brightly when they took on Hugh and 'smash and grab' Manni Poulos in a game for young and old, all with the one purpose in mind – 'we're coming to getcha'. Long, short, wide, narrow, fast and faster, serves and strokes were all delivered skillfully, in both attack and defence, with neither pair giving any thought of giving up the chase. No final scores were mentioned, but indicating the enjoyment each had gained, all four immediately called 'change partners' and it was on again. After enjoying her first experience of the Oxley competition, two weeks ago, Carol Kunert was keen to drive the country mile from Myrtleford and 'put it all together' again, when she paired up with 'the little man with the big reputation' David Harco in a red-hot battle against Martin (the Butcher) and June Uebergang, who 'snagged' drives wide of the table, adding pressure to Martin, and the final result 'at stake'. With Carol and David unified in their objective, they were able to keep their 'noses in front' on the scoreboard from early in the game. However Martin and June slowly managed to 'turn the tables' and reduce the deficit, until Carol and David pulled out a few 'swifties' which resulted in final scores reading them winning 21-16. Father and son duo Steve and Ryan Van der Poel were certainly 'on the same page' with their game plan and its implementation when they paired up against 'the Milk Man' Graham Stephens, and 'will he or won't he arrive' William Bonwick, in a late but long and lively battle of brain and power. With each pair complementing their partners' course of action, it came as no surprise that it took many strokes to win or lose a point. And reflecting their determined approach, scores were certain to 'go with the flow' of each player's service. A great game played, and to watch, ended with both pairs winning. Although Lyla Porter had been absent for a few weeks, and Allister Ollson had returned for the school holidays from Brisbane, they were both in 'fine fettle' when they joined forces to take on 'maybe man' Jacob Hardiman, and Wangaratta 'sports all-rounder' Hugh Spring. With all four having forgotten the other players' strong points and vulnerabilities, it was a learning curve for everyone to 'get under the guard' of their opponents in every point of the game. However, with everyone in positive mind and body, final scores saw one pair slip under the guard of their opponents to win 21-19 After another fun-packed night around the tables, everyone gathered to enjoy a cuppa and supper and to pencil in replays for next week. Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the group, which meets at the Oxley hall each Monday night from 7pm. BYO bat, $2 entry, and a plate to share.