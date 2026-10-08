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Young and old go head-to-head at Oxley

<p>EVERY MAN READY: Ryan Van Der Poel and Jacob Hardiman prepare to attack. PHOTO: Jason Mullins</p>\\n
<p>EVERY MAN READY: Ryan Van Der Poel and Jacob Hardiman prepare to attack. PHOTO: Jason Mullins</p>\\n

EVERY MAN READY: Ryan Van Der Poel and Jacob Hardiman prepare to attack. PHOTO: Jason Mullins

Oxley social table tennis spring into season
By June Uebergang
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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