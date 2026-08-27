Donations, as well as daffodil sales, helped raise more than $800 for the Wangaratta Cancer Council Victoria Volunteer Group's Daffodil Day event on Friday.

Rainy conditions in the lead-up to the day meant there were fewer bunches of daffodils to sell this year, but the beautiful blooms available were snapped up by locals for a total of $470.

Group leader Barb Thomas said an additional $385 in donations from locals saw the fundraising total reach $855 for the day.

All proceeds will go to Cancer Council Victoria, funding lifesaving research aimed at saving lives and drawing closer to a cancer-free future.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of Daffodil Day, which annually gives Australians the chance to show their support for people affected by cancer, and for the work of the cancer council.

The volunteer group, which meets on the first Monday of the month (except December and January) at the Old Town 'n' Country Tavern meeting room at 1.30pm, always welcomes new members.

For more information, phone Barb on 0419 889 804.