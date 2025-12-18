Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Anita McPherson
Arts and Entertainment

Seasonal celebration for all at Milawa's Carols in the Park

Community

Sun saves Whitfield Recreation Reserve from sky high power prices

Arts and Entertainment

Vibrant textiles artworks on display in Wangaratta Library

Community

Whitfield and District Golf Club on course for the future

Arts and Entertainment

Four seasons of films celebrated by King Valley Arts Film Club

Arts and Entertainment

Demonstrations and new exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

Community

Singer Claire celebrates local launch of two new albums

Rural

Flying Duck helps King Valley soar in regional wine challenge

Community

Don and Janet Heath honoured at Oxley community dinner

Community

Floral beauty abounds at Cheshunt Flower Show