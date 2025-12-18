Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Graham Clements
Rural

Eggs from your backyard instead of the supermarket

Health

Calls to restrict junk food advertising

Health

Community paramedics coming to Wangaratta

Council

Keeping footpaths clear for all pedestrians

Environment

Diversity in spotlight for 2022 Landcare Week.

Education

Volunteers sought to open the books on Australian history

Environment

Attack of the drones

Environment

Electrical appliances welcome at St Vinnie's

Environment

Native bee workshop

Community

Wangaratta's Red Shield Appeal donations top last year's